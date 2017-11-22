Government Video Expo 2017

Nov. 29-30 in Washington, D.C.

ChyronHego

Stand 708

ChyronHego at Government Video Expo 2017

CAMIO Universe Updates

The ChyronHego CAMIO Universe is a comprehensive, software-based newsroom production ecosystem that enables a producer-driven approach to news content creation and playout. At the Government Video Expo, ChyronHego will demonstrate features for the CAMIO Universe, including an improved template-creation workflow and the ability to run the solutions inside a virtualized IT server environment for dramatically lowered total cost of ownership and the ability to perform on-demand scaling. In addition, as part of its CAMIO Universe presentation, ChyronHego will highlight the web edition of the LUCI interface and new features for Axis World Graphics, the company's hosted graphics-creation solution. Improvements to Axis World Graphics include a local order-delivery feature and the debut of a new Axis Maps user interface.

Virtual Production Server: VPX

ChyronHego's VPX Virtual Production Server is a virtual server platform for hosting end-to-end live production workflows. By enabling broadcast news operations to run entire content creation and playout workflows in a virtualized, IT-based environment, VPX powers highly efficient, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage production operations for news, sports, and other programs. At the Government Video Expo, ChyronHego will introduce new capabilities for VPX including an optional multichannel SDI bridge for integration with traditional, hybrid, and IT-based infrastructures.

Graphics Creation and Playout: LyricX 3.1

At Government Video Expo, ChyronHego will demonstrate LyricX 3.1, the latest version of its LyricX 64-bit graphics creation and playout platform. LyricX 3.1 features even tighter integration with the CAMIO graphic asset management server to drive the industry's most powerful template-based newsroom graphics workflows, and support for the SMPTE ST 2110 IP protocol. LyricX 3.1 also includes an enhanced display matrix that gives users the ability to work with multiple video inputs, as well as new 3D modeling features and enhancements to Live Assist Panels, the user interface and control panel creation tool in ChyronHego's Live Assist playout automation system family.

High-Performance Graphics Platform: PRIME 2.6

ChyronHego's PRIME is a resolution-agnostic, software-based rendering engine that leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects. PRIME powers the PRIME graphics platform, designed to meet the evolving demands of today and tomorrow's broadcasters. The latest version of PRIME includes a wealth of new features for interactive graphics rendering, such as touch screen capabilities, as well as enhanced functionality for shaders and deepened support for LUA scripting in addition to PRIME's existing scripting tools. PRIME now supports 16-bit color space with 10-bit I/O, as well as the SMPTE ST 2110 IP protocol.

Toolbox

ChyronHego's Toolbox provides broadcasters with the flexibility to quickly capture content from a PC or the web and then convert it to air on live TV with just a few simple clicks. Toolbox allows broadcasters to utilize any desktop content, play back any codec, and use content from video communication tools such as Skype, Google Hangouts, and Viber in their productions. Key features of the Toolbox include a grabber, VLC plug-in, and generic return signal for video calls with a separate overlay for each function. The grabber feature allows users to select and grab any PC or web content such as a YouTube clip, PowerPoint slide, or Google Earth location and put it on air. The VLC plug-in takes troubled video files with unknown codecs and allows the user to drop the files in the VLC player and easily play back video files in the broadcast. The generic return signal option allows users to include remote interviews over Google Hangouts, Skype, and Viber in a live broadcast.

Company Overview:

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/171121ChyronHego.docx

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-LyricX2.jpeg

ChyronHego LyricX

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHegoPRIME.png

ChyronHego PRIME Graphics Platform

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20@ChyronHego%20at%20the%20%23GVExpo%202017%20in%20booth%20708%20-%20http://bit.ly/2B0jSKj%20@GVExpo

FOLLOW US

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville