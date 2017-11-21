Roland Professional A/V Introduces the XS-62S Six-Channel Video Switcher and Audio Mixer

Los Angeles, CA — Roland Professional A/V is introducing the XS-62S, an integrated six-channel video switcher and audio mixer with PTZ camera control capabilities in a space-saving design, optimized for installed or portable live event, recording, broadcast and streaming productions. This latest addition to Roland’s comprehensive line of video production solutions delivers a powerful feature set in a compact 1RU form factor and can be operated by a single user from easy-to-use front panel controls, or remotely from a Mac or PC or programmable interface.

The Roland XS-62S supports seamless six-channel switching between four SDI inputs, featuring de-lacer along with scaled HDMI and RGB inputs from computer, tablet and other video sources, plus two still images stored in internal memory. Two SDI and two HDMI outputs may be assigned to program (PGM), preview (PVW) or auxiliary (AUX) buses. The multiview output displays all six video input sources, two still images and PGM and PVW outputs with audio meters. Three video switching modes are available, enabling the XS-62S to handle a wide range of applications, including presentations, performances and special events, corporate AV conferences and distance learning.



In PGM/PST Mode, the XS-62S operates as a traditional video switcher, enabling the grouping of multiple images on a single screen, with independent assignment to the AUX bus supporting confidence, downstage monitor or additional presentation screens. Downstream keyer (DSK), which supports both luminance (black/white) and chroma (blue/green) keying, plus PinP (picture-in-picture) functionality, enables compositing of titles, graphics and inset video. PinP may be selected in circle, heart or diamond shapes in addition to the typical square or rectangle.

Dissolve Mode offers video switching and composition with cross-dissolve to the PGM bus and is suitable for a system where the user directly operates the main unit in a meeting space or event. The separate AUX bus is also available in Dissolve Mode.

In Matrix Mode, the XS-62S allows individual video input signals to be assigned to three different destinations on three buses with fade-to-black seamless switching. This mode is effective for routing signals in applications using multiple screens while simultaneously mixing program audio and controlling PTZ remote cameras.

The XS-62S features an 18-channel audio mixer with four TRS jacks and an RCA stereo pair, plus audio de-embed from the six video inputs. Roland’s innovative discreet eight-channel analog audio embedding enables the operator to select which audio source to embed separately to SDI outputs 1 and 2, for example, to fix audio issues or separate multi-language audio sources when editing after an event.

In addition to the high-quality preamps, powerful on-board audio processing includes a high-pass filter, gate, compressor, three-band EQ and delay, plus the ability to select audio-follows-video channels. Processing may be controlled from the front panel screen menus or using Roland’s powerful Remote Control Software (RCS). Integrated auto-mixing automatically adjusts the audio inputs based on weighting, ensuring even levels for the room mix, recording and web streaming even from hard-to-manage sources as multi-microphone discussion panels.

The XS-62S is designed for direct control and intuitive operation by a single user in any AV application, with a dedicated menu screen and audio volume knobs easily accessible on the front panel. Programmable PTZ camera control eliminates the need for individual camera operators through one-touch recall of preset camera positions and angles, combined with the audio auto-mixer, allows the operator to focus on switching video. Professional broadcast-quality crosspoint buttons are back-lit with brightness control for use in bright daylight or dark performance spaces.

XS-62S RCS, an easy-to-use software application (Mac/PC), provides setup and control through a network port, plus copy, store and recall memory (backup) and preset settings. An RS-422 port provides PTZ control (VISCA) along with an RS-232 connector for remote control from a touch panel or other programmable interface device. A USB port is included for still image uploads and for saving program files.

To learn more, please visit http://proav.roland.com/.