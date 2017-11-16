sonoVTS will showcase videowall and IP-enabled broadcast displays at CABSAT 2018

The new videowall consists of 3x3 55” HDQLINE displays, featuring an extremely small, 0.9mm bezel coupled with an expertly engineered, self-supporting rack system.

The exceptionally scalable, adaptable, and lightweight sonoVTS videowall is easy to transport and assemble. Importantly, a single monitor can be replaced if necessary with no need to remove others.

sonoVTS Head of Products and Displays, Wolfgang Huther, said, “We took great care in designing this videowall, to ensure it represents the very best of a new generation of powerful and versatile broadcast displays.”

At CABSAT 2018, sonoVTS will also introduce additions to its range of IP-enabled HDQLINE broadcast displays for mission-critical, high-end applications. HDQLINE is already highly regarded for its no-compromise colour fidelity, resolution, precision, and image quality, but now boasts seamless interoperability with IP-based products of a number of other brands.

Huther added, “HDQLINE broadcast displays are in use worldwide. In addition to its new, high-specification design, its future-proof platform enables it to readily embrace new technologies and standards. HDQLINE represents the rarest of breeds – a safe and reliable investment in the future.”

The new videowall and HDQLINE products can be found on Stand ZB4-C 13 at CABSAT 2018. For more information, visit www.sonovts.com.