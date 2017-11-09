Shotoku Broadcast Systems Appoints Clive Mumby as Sales Manager

Sunbury, UK •Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, has appointed Clive Mumby to the role of Sales Manager. He will be responsible for worldwide sales for the company’s Robotics product lines.

Mumby brings thirty years of commercial and operational experience in the television industry, having held positions with international broadcasters and well-known broadcast equipment and infrastructure vendors. Prior to joining Shotoku, Mumby was Regional Sales Manager at RT Software and has also held the post of Director of Business Development for the UK, Ireland and South Africa at Orad Hi-Tec Systems (now part of Avid). In addition, Mumby has been responsible for sales management at Associated Press (ENPS) and IBIS.

Commenting on his appointment Mumby said,“Shotoku has a well-earned reputation within the broadcast industry as a leader in robotics technology and for its first-class customer support. There is already a very strong team in place and I am looking forward tobuilding on these solid foundations as we expand our existing markets and introduce new customers to Shotoku’s innovative and reliable products.”

James Eddershaw, MD Shotoku UK added, “We have had a very strong decade in terms of sales and expansion here at Shotoku and are pleased to welcome Clive to the team as we look to drive development both in our existing markets and into new sectors. Clive’s skills and experience will be invaluable in helping us to bring Shotoku to an ever-wider range of customers”.

ENDS

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

# # #

Stay in touch via www.shotoku.tv

@ShotokuOfficial

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / mailto:info@shotoku.co.uk

EMEA Press contact: Bubble Communications / Dawn Bochenski

T: +44 (0) 7887 627 764 / mailto:DawnB@bubbleagency.com

The Americas Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto:Harriet@DesertMoon.tv