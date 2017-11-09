Square Box Systems Names Lee Phillips as Professional Services and Support Consultant

WARWICK, U.K. — Nov. 9, 2017 — Square Box Systems has appointed Lee Phillips as professional services and support consultant. Returning to Square Box, Phillips will lead the charge to bolster global services and support for the company's industry-leading CatDV media asset management system. Phillips will report directly to Square Box Systems CEO Dave Clack.

"As demand for CatDV continues to soar worldwide, we're building on our service-oriented culture to ensure that our customers have the best-possible overall experience with our solutions," said Clack. "We're glad to welcome Lee back to the Square Box fold because he understands that market leadership is about much more than providing stellar products; it's also about making sure our customers know we have their backs. Lee's deep industry expertise will be absolutely key to our ability to fulfill our ambitious growth targets while continuing to provide the outstanding support and service for which we're known."

Just prior to assuming his new role at Square Box, Phillips was involved in animation production for Brown Bag Films, a well-known animation studio based in Manchester, U.K. There, he was responsible for the postproduction workflow to produce animatics and final programme deliverables, and he liaised directly with Nickelodeon producers to manage client requests and creative requirements. In addition to his previous position as CatDV product manager, Phillips also served as VFX supervisor and senior editor for Ragdoll Productions.

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

