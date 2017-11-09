Digigram Signs Sound Card Distribution Agreement With Broadcast World Philippines

MONTBONNOT, France — Nov. 9, 2017 — Digigram today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Broadcast World Philippines System Inc. (BWPSI). BWPSI will serve as a distributor of Digigram sound cards to the Philippines broadcast industry.

"BWPSI is an experienced and renowned distributor of broadcast solutions in the Philippines market," said Marie-Julie Orsoni, sales account manager Asia-Pacific at Digigram. "The company has known our products for years, and we are confident that BWPSI will be a valuable local partner in helping us to build awareness and boost adoption of Digigram sound cards by Filipino radio broadcasters."

Digigram sound cards are known worldwide for their high audio quality. Digigram offers an array of sound cards engineered to meet the specific performance and functional requirements of radio broadcasters. Supporting a variety of interfaces, audio formats and protocols, and channel densities, Digigram sound cards address legacy digital audio while supporting a fluid migration toward audio over IP (AoIP).

"We have been supporting Digigram sound cards in the Philippines for many years. The reliability and audio quality of their sound cards will be a great asset for our market," said Manuela Eudes B. Kelly, president and CEO at BWPSI. "We at Broadcast World Philippines are delighted to be an official partner of Digigram and to be working more closely with the company. We look forward to many projects together!"

The professionals at BWPSI have sold, installed, and maintained the majority of all broadcasting equipment in use in the Philippines today. The staff at BWPSI have more than 100 years of combined experience working in the broadcast industry.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About Digigram

Digigram develops mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codec solutions, cloud applications, and networking infrastructure are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions add value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

