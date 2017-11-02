VITEC Promotes Mark D'Addio to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Nov. 2, 2017 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced a new promotion within its senior leadership as part of the company's commitment to ensuring excellence in customer service. Mark D'Addio, formerly VITEC's vice president of business development and emerging markets, will now serve as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

"More and more applications can benefit from advanced streaming capabilities and IPTV infrastructure, but providing the right video solution demands a complete understanding of each customer's priorities and how to achieve the best workflow," said Philippe Wetzel, president and CEO at VITEC. "Mark is a seasoned expert who is well-known and respected in the streaming industry for pinpointing the solutions that meet unique market needs. This promotion strengthens our commitment to the growing market and providing high-quality, reliable, and affordable broadcast-grade video solutions."

Mark D'Addio brings more than 25 years of video expertise and executive leadership to his new role. He has been with VITEC for more than seven years, building relationships with customers worldwide and helping solve media workflow challenges across many different vertical markets and applications.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/171102VITEC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-Mark-Headshot.jpg

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20Congratulates%20Mark%20D%27Addio%20on%20his%20promotion%20to%20Senior%20VP%20of%20Sales%20and%20Marketing%20-%20http://bit.ly/2z5Uyme

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm