Jerome Wauthoz Joins Tedial as Vice President, Products

Malaga, Spain –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has named Jerome Wauthoz vice president, products, effective immediately. Esther Mesas, CMO/CSO, made the announcement from headquarters in Malaga, Spain.

As vice president, products, Wauthoz will focus the innovative Tedial development team on new products and services for the media and entertainment industry, as well as bring executive level strategic marketing to the organization.

Wauthoz joins Tedial following more than 22 years at EVS Broadcast Equipment. An experienced team leader and product manager, he brings with him a deep understanding of live production workflows and extensive experience analyzing customer needs across global markets. He launched his career at EVS as a software engineer and subsequently held management-level positions, including R&D manager; product manager and market solutions manager. He most recently served as vice president of products, responsible for overseeing the team tasked with developing the Company’s next solutions.

“Jerome’s background makes him uniquely qualified to assess customer needs in a live production environment and develop solutions that elevate production values and provide considerable cost savings,” said Esther Mesas, Tedial CMO/CSO. “We can’t think of a more perfect candidate to drive our expanding portfolio that includes the new Tedial Evolution Live Event Archive solution, a tight integration between the PAM live production workflows and our MAM system.”

Wauthoz holds a Masters in Engineering degree in Electro-Mechanics from Liège University, Belgium where he also served as an assistant teacher. He will be based in Belgium and can be reached at jerome.wauthoz@tedial.com .

