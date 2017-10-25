Lectrosonics Announces 600 MHz Trade-In Special Program for North American Customers

Rio Rancho, NM(October 2017) — As a company with a strong focus on customer service, Lectrosonics has long maintained the goal of ensuring that users have the best tools available and can rely on their utility for many years, even decades. In order to assist customers in complying with the new regulations regarding the 600 MHz spectrum in North America, the Company is pleased to announce their 600 MHz Trade-in Special Program, which will allow equipment owners in the US and Canada to trade in their older wireless transmitters, receivers and IFB units and systems while purchasing new Lectrosonics products from an authorized US or Canadian dealer.



With the Trade-in program, dealers will deduct the amount of up to $250 per unit (transmitter, receiver, transceiver, etc.), depending on the trade-in value, as an “instant credit” from the new sale, making it easy for customers to enjoy the offer without having to mail in forms and wait for a check.

This program offer is good only for new end-user purchases of wireless microphone transmitters, receivers, IFB systems and IEM systems (no b-stock or 2nds are eligible) in blocks 470, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 and bands A1 and B1 from an authorized US or Canadian Lectrosonics dealer. This offer is good only for North American customers, exporting is not allowed. Qualifying purchases must be made on or after October 1, 2017 and on or before August 30, 2018.

In addition to the Trade-in program, Lectrosonics will continue to offer a re-blocking service through their Parts and Repair department for users wishing to change the frequency range of their older units in order to comply with the new regulations and without purchasing new equipment.

“We’re pleased to be offering a trade-in program as an effort to ease the transition out of the 600 MHz band for wireless microphone users,” states Karl Winkler, VP of Sales and Service for Lectrosonics. “With some of the wireless carriers starting to turn on their high-speed data services this year, Lectrosonics wanted to lend a hand so that our users can accelerate their transition efforts without bearing the entire cost themselves.”

For detailed information on this program, including values for trade-in products, customers should contact their Lectrosonics dealer or visit: Lectrosonics600MHZUSTradeIn.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.