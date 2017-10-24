College Football Playoff Extends Exclusive Licensing Partnership With Wazee Digital

DENVER — Oct. 24, 2017 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that College Football Playoff (CFP) has extended its contract with Wazee Digital to manage the licensing of all CFP digital content. Under the three-year contract extension, Wazee Digital will continue to be CFP's exclusive licensing agent to tag, archive, and monetize the organization's copyrighted events through Wazee Digital Commerce.

Commerce is a video licensing platform designed by Wazee Digital to help rights holders or content creators maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with creatives who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to discover and purchase clips to use in their projects. Commerce is backed by a team of Wazee Digital researchers who are not only skilled at identifying critical information in the clips but are also rights-and-clearances veterans.

Wazee Digital works on behalf of the CFP to secure the appropriate rights and clearances, while using a hands-on approach to ensure that all parties have a clear understanding of the process. Through the partnership with Wazee Digital, CFP has a trusted organization managing its licensing process from start to finish. CFP's ability to outsource the digital licensing process adds valuable efficiency to its business. Especially important to the CFP is the ease with which interested parties can access the content through Commerce.

"Since the establishment of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Playoff Semifinals and the national championship game continue to gain momentum, with nearly 30 million viewers last year. We have a lot of passionate football fans on our team, so we're excited that the CFP organization has once again chosen us to manage its invaluable content," said Mike Arthur, senior vice president of licensing and live events at Wazee Digital. "Wazee Digital has a network of global broadcasters, TV networks, documentarians, and agencies to maximize monetization of CFP content. Through these channels, we'll continue contributing to the growth, exposure, and recognition of the event as the pinnacle of college football."

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

