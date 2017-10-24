AdScribe Helps Deliver Next-Generation HbbTV Interactive Advertising in Switzerland

DUBLIN — Oct. 24, 2017 — AdScribe, a subsidiary of Zenterio, today announced that it is bringing next-generation advertising to television viewers on compatible HbbTV devices. Partnering with AdScribe, Admeira, the largest marketing company in Switzerland, has launched a beta test with interactive advertising campaigns running on the public TV channels delivered by a major Swiss TV operator, giving viewers the ability to interact directly with commercials, browse additional content, watch videos, enter competitions, and more. The campaigns were built using AdScribe Engage.

This project marks the first interactive advertising campaigns to be run by Admeira, transforming television viewer experiences and giving advertisers a two-way connection with their target audience. Drawing on AdScribe's extensive experience designing and deploying similar technology and campaigns around the world, Admeira intends to introduce the interactive ad features as part of a broadcast product offering.

The first two campaigns feature a major supermarket chain and leading German car producer. Television viewers have access to additional information on the supermarket chain's cooking club, including the ability to view or watch a recipe and order a free sample of a magazine. The other commercial allows them to directly book a test drive of the latest automobile.

Developed in AdScribe Engage, the advertising sites are launched from a graphic synchronized to the linear spots on certain channels and are available in French, German, and Italian. Engage is a complete, end-to-end multiscreen platform that enables TV platform operators and broadcasters to create and operate an interactive advertising and promotions business using the TV interface that viewers use every day. With Engage, operators and broadcasters can promote their own content and services or generate revenue from third-party advertisers. Engage supports a wide variety of ad formats from static banners, through to fully interactive applications with embedded video.

Moreover, the AdScribe Engage Studio authoring tool allows operators to build and deploy the campaigns far quicker and with more creative freedom than traditional template approaches. The advertiser receives detailed reports on all interactions as well as any data the viewers opt to submit. Viewer data can be auto-populated from the pay-TV operator subscriber database, making the process seamless and ensuring a higher completion rate.

"We are proud to collaborate with Admeira on a new interactive ad offering, which is still in beta testing," said Donal O'Connor, CEO at AdScribe. "Interactive advertising has the potential to be a game-changer for pay-TV operators and broadcasters, enabling them to engage subscribers with relevant and timely content and drive awareness of next-generation, revenue-enhancing services. The AdScribe Engage platform is the cornerstone driving these new experiences."

About Admeira

Admeira is the largest marketing company in Switzerland and has a multimedia portfolio with advertising opportunities in more than 80 strong media brands. The company was founded in 2016 following an entrepreneurial initiative between Ringier, SRG and Swisscom. Admeira is Switzerland's answer to the digital revolution and the resulting new demands of the Swiss advertising industry. The latest technology— in conjunction with data and marketing expertise — paves the way for new perspectives for innovative forms of advertising.

The services are open to all advertisers, agents and other providers of advertising inventories.

Admeira employs around 290 staff at its offices in Zurich, Berne, Lausanne, Geneva and Lugano.

About AdScribe

AdScribe is a technology and services business based in London and Dublin and operating worldwide. AdScribe works with distributors or owners of video content to help them measure, manage, and monetize full-census data from multiple devices. The AdScribe team has worked across most major territories in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle-East, and Australasia and have completed engagements with operators including AT&T Inc., Verizon Inc., Dish Network, Deutsche Telekom AG, Portugal Telecom, Swisscom, British Telecom, Vodafone, NTT, Foxtel/Austar, Sky New Zealand, Reliance, and others. In addition, the team has worked with major agencies on the buy-side including Group M (WPP), Publicis, Aegis, and Dentsu as well as large content owners, programmers, and publishers across multiple territories internationally

