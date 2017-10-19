dotstudioPRO Announces Technology Support for SPIRAL Web Series to Self-Distribute Streaming Content Across Website and Create Monetization Opportunities

BURBANK, CA, OCTOBER 19, 2017 - dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform that directly delivers streaming video to multi-platforms, announces the hosting and distribution of the web series SPIRAL allowing for a self-distribution model and creating monetization opportunities through ads. Through self-distribution and the ability to track analytics, not available on other platforms, SPIRAL has the capacity to command a higher CPM rate.

The technology support kicked-off on September 6th with SPIRAL following a weekly release schedule with a twist. Viewers could unlock the next episode of SPIRAL immediately based on a clue in-story, creating lots of chatter in its fan base communities. The series producers at Off Island Media have leveraged the built-in marketing infrastructure of the dotstudioPRO-hosted platform, including assets geared toward expanding global audience reach and maximizing the network's overall business success and brand strength. Using a single dashboard to manage metadata and video assets, other features offered by the platform include an embedded video player for trailers and full episodes, content monetization through ad serving and analytics across all platforms and devices, and providing complete transparency on audience viewing and purchasing habits, allowing the accrual of valuable knowledge and statistics that help optimize content distribution.

"We needed to attract fans to our feeds who then, in turn, return to our site to watch episodes of the web series. Building a strong social media base was critical in gaining viewers and the success of SPIRAL," says Andrew Williamson, President of Off Island Media. "Working with dotstudioPRO and building on our social media following we are able to try new and exciting strategies, such as the ability to offer advertising that garners a high CPM to monetize content and hiding passcodes in the storyline to unlock episodes."

SPIRAL follows seven college freshmen assigned to the same residence at a small, prestigious Ivy League campus. The mismatched freshmen quickly form allegiances and rivalries as they grapple with the mysterious death of a classmate and attempt to identify the murderer in their midst. The show's promotional campaigns were geared toward cultivating research on potential fans and stimulating conversations with niche audiences interested in paranormal, spirituality and reincarnation through a combination of optimized search, paid advertising (keywords with Google, demographics with FB), social media, transmedia storytelling with in-story social accounts and an online collaborative crowd-solving initiative.

"One of dotstudioPRO's top priorities is ensuring our platform best positions content creators to connect with their target audiences as effectively as possible," says Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO. "dotstudioPRO is more than a platform provider for SPIRAL, we are a technology partner helping SPIRAL build its brand."

Speaking at the FactualWest on October 21, Andrew Williamson and Selena Paskalidis, co-founder of dotstudioPRO, will present in a session focused on Story Telling on Digital Platforms. They will address dotstudioPRO's approach to digital storytelling and the unique benefits it brings to web-based video content.

Tune into the original web series at spiralbackwards.com to watch episodes of SPIRAL, access fan content and learn more about the cast.

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Platform, powering clients' multi-device streaming networks. Unlike our Legacy competitors, dotstudioPRO has proven that we can launch clients in an enterprise level solution, across multiple platforms and devices in less than 8 weeks. Clients can choose a combination of AVOD and VOD/SVOD to monetize their content. Our platform also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to clients OTT offering in-platform, without the need for complex distribution deals. For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.

About OFF ISLAND

OFF ISLAND is a media company that creates film, video and digital content with purpose. Seasoned producer-director Andrew Williamson is the driving force behind OFF ISLAND. He is an award-winning producer who brings more than two decades of experience from the world of film and television and has worked with Canadian and international broadcasters (including CTV, Shaw, Syfy, Corus, Knowledge Network and OWN), federal and provincial governments, corporate brands, funders and organizations to create, produce, and deliver stories to audiences around the world. www.offisland.media