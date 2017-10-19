BILDQUADRAT Videoproductions Upgrades Modular OB Vans With Artist Comms and More MediorNet From Riedel

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Oct. 19, 2017 — BILDQUADRAT Videoproductions, one of Europe's leading providers of live production and outside broadcasting (OB) services, has completed a major expansion and upgrade of the Riedel systems onboard its state-of-the-art OB vehicle. The truck was launched in 2015 with a signal transport backbone powered by Riedel's MediorNet real-time network, including a MediorNet MicroN 80G media distribution interface. With the upgrade, BILDQUADRAT has expanded the integrated signal transport, routing, and processing capabilities of MediorNet and enhanced communications with the installation of a Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system.

BILDQUADRAT's van features a compact and completely modular design that can be adapted easily for mobile productions of all types and sizes. The onboard MediorNet and MicroN devices are connected over a 10 Gbps optical fiber network to create a fully redundant, decentralized routing matrix. BILDQUADRAT has also built MediorNet frames into mobile stageboxes, giving the production team the flexibility to deploy the solution's signal processing capabilities anywhere on the set. Each stagebox is preconfigured in the van and equipped with microphone and in-ear systems, saving time and removing on-set integration hassles.

"In less than two years, our OB van has handled a broad range of high-profile live sports and entertainment productions for many of Europe's biggest names in broadcast. Its success is due in large part to the pioneering solutions from Riedel," said Niklas Windeck, Co-Founder, BILDQUADRAT Videoproductions. "We built the truck from the ground up as a showcase for file-based workflows, and our partnership with Riedel means we can continue to support our customers in their ongoing migration to IP operations."

On board the BILDQUADRAT OB van, Riedel's MediorNet MicroN offers a compact and multifunctional signal interface that drives an 80G media network in only a single RU. With the upgrade, BILDQUADRAT has expanded the MediorNet decentralized routing matrix with seven MicroN high-density media distribution network devices that can be deployed in modular fashion for a variety of uses. One of the MicroN devices operates as a dedicated multiviewer using the MediorNet MultiViewer App.

"Our customers love Riedel's decentralized routing approach to live broadcasting because it reduces single points of failure. Also, because physical I/O is located close to where it's needed, operations are more efficient and copper is reduced," said Moritz Wermeister, Co-Founder, BILDQUADRAT Videoproductions.

For pristine intercom communications, BILDQUADRAT has added a new Artist 64 Mainframe. Riedel's RSP-2318 Smartpanels offer an intelligent intercom control surface that leverage the AES67 and AVB standards to provide an expandable yet simplified intercom interface. Riedel MADI client cards provide a seamless interface between the Artist 64 and the truck's audio consoles, and Riedel's RiFace G2 universal radio interface links the Artist 64 to BILDQUADRAT's walkie-talkie-style radio systems.

"BILDQUADRAT broke new ground with the launch of its highly innovative OB van, based on a modular and compact design that offers clients maximum flexibility and a significant pricing advantage for live productions," said Katharina Kornek, Broadcast Sales Manager at Riedel. "The van is also a showcase of the latest Riedel innovations in integrated signal-processing capabilities including one of the first deployments of our MediorNet MultiViewer. It's a privilege to help BILDQUADRAT continue to grow its OB capabilities and drive the IP-based future of mobile broadcasting."

About BILDQUADRAT Videoproductions

BILDQUADRAT is a team of video specialists whose two managers, Niklas Windeck and Moritz Wermeister, offer numerous broadcasting services for live production, live streaming, WebTV, and EB/Docu, as well as a full range of media technology equipment.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs more than 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

