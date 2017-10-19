NUGEN Audio Introduces Halo Upmix Second & Third Order Ambisonic Output and Advancements for Loudness Toolkit at AES 2017

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 19, 2017 - NUGEN Audio will show a new version of its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension and launch an update for Loudness Toolkit 2, version 2.7, at AES NY (Booth 504I), maintaining the company's leading position in surround management, loudness monitoring, correction and true peak limiting for the workstation.

Halo Upmix Ambisonic output, second & third order

NUGEN Audio continues to pioneer the immersive audio field with its award-winning Halo Upmix, announcing a further update to its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension. Having launched first order Ambisonic output in July, this latest upgrade will allow second and third order Ambisonic output and support for AmbiX and FuMa formats.

"Halo Upmix, generating higher order Ambisonic output, is yet another important innovation from NUGEN Audio in immersive audio," says Ed Gray, Avid's director of partnering programs. "We look forward to demonstrating Halo in action on the Avid booth at AES, where visitors will be able to learn more about the ways NUGEN and Avid are addressing critical workflow tasks in the fast-paced world of 3D sound."

Halo Upmix 7.1.4 for Auro-3D

Additionally, the Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension update will also include both 7.1.4 and 5.1.4 channel configurations to facilitate production in Auro-3D formats - a three-dimensional audio standard used across several industries, including cinema, gaming and automotive applications.

"Immersive audio is becoming a rare conceptual game changer that has the potential to re-define how we create and enjoy sound," says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "These updates make sure that Halo Upmix stays on the cutting edge as engineers seek new tools and workflow to fully exploit this exciting and rapidly developing technology.

Halo Upmix is available immediately at a list price of $499. The Halo 3D Immersive Extension with Ambisonic output can be purchased for $199. The updated version, including second and third order Ambisonic output and Auro-3D support, will be available in November 2017.

New Loudness Toolkit Update

NUGEN Audio is also announcing a new version of its industry standard Loudness Toolkit, version 2.7. Loudness Toolkit 2 includes the VisLM-H meter, LM-Correct quick-fix tool and ISL true peak limiter. This update makes Loudness Toolkit an even more powerful workflow companion for NLE and DAW users. Loudness Toolkit 2 also features industry-leading DynApt dynamic adaptation technology available as an extension for LM-Correct, enabling streamlined LRA targeting.

New features include a unique power-compensated true peak safe dither algorithm for the ISL True Peak limiter. Several different forms of dither are available, enabling the minimization of quantization errors and artifacts from bit depth reduction processes. ISL automatically compensates for the dither applied, ensuring that TPmax is preserved and that true peak compliance violations are not accidentally introduced in the final output dither stage, as might potentially be the case when engaging traditional post-TPmax dither functions. This is particularly relevant where content is re-purposed for streaming services, where data compression algorithms are pervasive.

For the LM Correct quick-fix tool and VisLM Loudness Meters, 7.1 dialog anchored analysis and processing is now possible. Additionally, for both LM-Correct and VisLM, the EBU Mode has been updated to reflect new guidance on LRA readings for audio under 60 seconds long. This and other minor usability and compatibility enhancements reflect the company's commitment to keeping pace with all loudness standards worldwide.

Loudness Toolkit version 2.7 is now available at a list price of $949.

