The latest solutions to streamline production workflows, deliver efficiency and save on resources are showcased at NABSHOW New York, booth N864.

With an extended product portfolio, MOG is currently delivering end-to-end solutions that perfectly cover every step of the process, from capture, creation, publishing, distribution and management for both live and VoD. MOG’s goal is to end with technology silos, helping media companies build their entire production workflows with the “best of breed” products in the market but relying in one single and trusted technology provider to design and deploy the solution for them.

Breaking boundaries in 360

At NABSHOW NY, MOG is showcasing BrightVR– a 360 camera that promises to ease the capture of 360 contents with innovative features such as auto-stitching, 4K/6K support, direct preview, on-the-fly streaming, and Ambisonic 3D Sound.

Setting new standards for production analytics

MOG is also presenting the latest enhancements at SKYWATCH, a production management platform that supervises, controls, manages, and measures all the production activities and resources.

“The usage of analytics data in production workflows is a true challenge, as every customer is unique and presents specific requirements”, says Rui Pereira, COO at MOG. “We are working closely with our customers to provide media users and managers factual and accurate statistics to foresee their future needs and solve the daily management challenges such workflows present.”

Enhancements in Central Ingest Tools

MOG will be also presenting the latest enhancements in its central ingest technology such as the 4K support for both Live Recording and File based ingest, new codec support, like HEVC, DNxHR, and many others.

Join MOG at N864 where its media specialists will be taking you through the best way to increase your productivity and focus on the most important part of the business.