ANICA FLASH Automates Editing Workflows with Telestream Post Producer and Vantage

Nevada City, California, October 17 2017 – Rome-based ANICA FLASH, the producer and distributor of movie trailers to a network of leading Italian TV and radio broadcasters, has automated its editing and graphics workflows using Telestream technology. Working with local channel partner, Allyn, ANICA FLASH has created a custom automated media processing workflow using Telestream Post Producer, Vantage and Vidchecker products.

Since 1977 ANICA FLASH has become an essential news source for Italian movie lovers, providing information about which movies are being shown at which theaters and when. Through its web site www.Comingsoon.it,movie trailersare distributed to 18 of Italy’s television stations, each of which requires specific customization and format changes in layout, graphics, duration and final format. Normally, such a workflow requires a considerable amount of skilled operator time.

With a goal to optimize staff productivity, ANICA FLASH took the strategic decision to automate many elements of content production using Telestream’s Vantage Media Processing Platform. Allyn configured Telestream Post Producer to provide a workflow that uniquely addresses the production needs of ANICA FLASH. This workflow starts with a simple spreadsheet where the scheduled elements are identified to produce multiple versions of the master edit. This takes advantage of the unique ‘CSV workorder’ functions in the underlying Vantage workflow framework. The spreadsheet includes details such as the name of the TV channel and the name of the clips to be inserted in sequence.

Post Producer automatically assembles and conforms the edits based on the elements defined in the spreadsheet, thereby creating as many variants of the master edit as required.

In the same workflow, with no added manual intervention, other technical processing operations are performed, including automatic measurement and correction of loudness in accordance with EBU R128, and encoding to all of the detailed technical requirements of each broadcaster. The workflow value is further enhanced by integration of Telestream Vidchecker Automated Quality Control (QC) Software, which analyzes the quality of final deliverable files and certifies compliance of the final product.



The system is able to produce multiple trailers simultaneously and return the final product within a few minutes. Technical compliance of the material to be distributed is guaranteed, minimizing problems caused by non-conforming content, resulting in significant time and cost savings for ANICA FLASH, whose operators can monitor the workflow online in real-time.

“Working closely with the team at Allyn, we have created an elegant automated workflow which significantly increases our efficiency and reduces our costs,” commented Paolo Cialfi, Managing Directorat ANICA FLASH. “Telestream Post Producer has proved itself to be an elegant and sophisticated workflow automation tool, which will support our creative teams and enterprise operations, helping us to grow our business.”