Cinegy deployed by Gospel Ministries International

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced the deployment of Cinegy Air and Cinegy Multiviewer by Gospel Ministries International (GMI).

Gospel Ministries International is a faith-based, volunteer-driven organization based in the US that provides Christian programming through channels around the world including several in the Caribbean as well as the Americas and Europe that use variations of Cinegy Air, its real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software, and Cinegy Multiviewer, the most flexible and efficient multiviewer Cinegy has ever produced, to bring messages of hope and health to many.

According to Derek Solomon of GMI, “Prior to the installation of the Cinegy software we were experiencing very unreliable playout on some of our channels, so much so that we had to playout using two servers so that each could be restarted once every 24 hours to ensure continuity.

“We wanted an affordable, software-based solution that fully supported an IP-based workflow and was professional, reliable and standards compliant – all of which we found with Cinegy.”

Cinegy Air, now available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, provides a broadcast automation front-end and a real-time video server for SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout, in an integrated software suite.

Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources locally and remotely.

Cinegy Co-owner and Managing Director Jan Weigner said, “The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of our software is ideal for GMI’s desire to provide secure and reliable programming across its network and we are pleased to have been able to resolve the playout issues they were having.”

Cinegy Air PRO and Cinegy Multiviewer will be among a number of products and services that will feature on the TIVIT stand (C-30) at CAPER 17 taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 25-27 October. More than 6,000 broadcast professionals will explore more than 500 exhibiting broadcast product and service providers.