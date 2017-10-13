Triveni Digital Adds SLA Verification Feature to StreamScope RM-50 Monitoring System

PRINCETON, N.J. — Oct. 12, 2017 — Triveni Digital today announced that it will unveil a new Service-Level Agreement (SLA) verification feature for its industry-leading StreamScope® RM-50 monitoring system at NAB Show New York, Oct. 18-19, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Using the StreamScope RM-50 remote transport stream monitor, broadcasters participating in a channel-sharing agreement can successfully verify SLAs. The StreamScope RM-50 system provides broadcasters with instant notifications when an SLA is not being met along with comprehensive data about noncompliance to ensure the best level of service is being delivered to viewers at all times.

"With the repack in full swing, there is still a significant amount of complexity surrounding how broadcasters in channel-sharing agreements will verify that SLA requirements have been met," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Our StreamScope RM-50 monitoring system has been enhanced with a new SLA verification capability to ensure that service-level agreements are complied with in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible."

The StreamScope RM-50 can be used to monitor a wide range of SLA parameters, including the maximum and minimum bandwidth allowed for all services having the same major number, the maximum percentage of overall transport bandwidth allowed to be used by the services with the same major number, stream structure, and number of services per major number. In addition, the monitoring system provides broadcasters with a reliable solution for defining and verifying SLA schedules.

The new SLA verification feature on the StreamScope RM-50 is easy to use, providing broadcasters with a single web-based dashboard to configure all SLA attributes and view whether a given transport, associated services, and metadata (PSIP) are currently in compliance with an associated SLA. Through the monitoring system's user-friendly interface, broadcasters can conveniently visualize current and historical reports showing SLA compliance and noncompliance over selected time periods for analysis, improving SLA compliance. The new SLA capability is available for existing customers as a software upgrade and is integrated with the current triggering features available on StreamScope RM-50, allowing broadcasters to trigger based on noncompliance with an SLA.

In addition, the StreamScope RM-50 is fully integrated with Triveni Digital's StreamScope EM-50 enterprise manager, which offers advanced fleet management capabilities to ensure that broadcasters keep the software levels of monitoring systems up-to-date network-wide. Advanced fleet monitoring allows the broadcaster to minimize Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR). Routine license management and configuration backup/restore operations can be performed via the StreamScope EM-50. As a broadcaster's services expand, adding and configuring remote monitors can easily be done from a central location in a unified workflow.

