Telestream Showcases Latest Live Video Capture, Production, Captioning, and Quality Monitoring Products at NAB NY 2017

Nevada City, California, October 13th, 2017 – Telestream (stand N.524), a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will use NAB NY 2017 to showcase several solutions that contribute to live production, streaming and workflow efficiencies, including: live video capture and production over unmanaged networks -- a joint streaming solution with IBM Aspera -- and Timed Text Speech, which automatically creates text transcripts for captioning projects, allowing the shortest possible time to air. NAB New York 2017 will also see IneoQuest products as part of the Telestream family, providing real-time quality monitoring of streaming content.

“So much content is produced in NYC, and Telestream solutions touch a huge amount of this content somewhere in the production and distribution chain, creating countless versions of content for every delivery platform,” explains Scott Murray, VP Marketing at Telestream. “As those platforms continue to evolve, content distributors must be armed with technology to reach those customers wherever they are. Content holders have a growing awareness that they must ensure quality is maintained from the point of creation, all the way to the viewer, and with our Vidchecker and IneoQuest products, we’re helping them do just that.”

Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see the latest integration between Vantage, Lightspeed Live Capture and IBM’s Aspera FASPStream enabling high-quality streaming to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production over standard IP networks. Creative teams can now begin working on a live capture feed delivered from a remote location (across the country or around the world) while the event is taking place, without waiting for the entire file to be first written to disk and then transferred. Transcoding, packaging, editing and other downstream workflows can start immediately, significantly shortening the production cycle and increasing the value of the produced content. Vantage now has direct integration with Avid Interplay, and enhanced support for growing files for MXF OP1A, Quicktime, and TIFO.

Lightspeed Live Stream, Lightspeed Live Capture & IneoQuest

As traditional broadcast and streaming continue to converge, Telestream is addressing the live, catch-up, and VOD space with a range of solutions that make it easier to monetize content from every angle. Show attendees will learn about the latest developments in high-end, enterprise-scale streaming solutions, including Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture and the IneoQuest ABR Headend, Edge and End-to-End monitoring solutions. Altogether, these solutions enable organizations to stream any content to any audience, at any level of resolution, with assurance that it is meeting the highest quality standards.

Timed Text Speech

With captioning mandated by law for streaming content as well as traditional broadcasts, speed and efficiency has never been more important. Using speech-to-text and artificial intelligence in the cloud, Timed Text Speech is Telestream’s new file-based auto-transcription service for subtitling and captioning workflows with MacCaption and CaptionMaker. The latest version enables users to modify transcripts directly in the cloud from a web browser while the speech engine continues to process the rest of the video program, making captioning faster than ever before.

Wirecast

The latest version of Telestream’s live streaming production software, Wirecast version 8, will be on display featuring Rendezvous, a peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production future that supports multiple simultaneous remote streams from any Internet-connected computer or smart device. Wirecast Gear, the pre-configured, turnkey portable live streaming and production system will also be on display.