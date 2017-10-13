Jünger Audio Introduces Netbridge UHD

As the broadcast industry continues its transition to 4K, German manufacturer Jünger Audio has introduced Netbridge UHD - a new, advanced interface that closes the gap between digital audio production systems and modern video formats.

This elegant 19-inch product allows for simple and fast integration of 4K-UHD or four HD video streams into MADI and AoIP (AES67 and DANTE™) infrastructures. With its four 3G SDI interfaces, Netbridge UHD is also ideal as an audio video front end for small and medium-sized video editing suites or workstations.

“By bringing together IP audio and existing video infrastructures, Netbridge UHD provides a straightforward and convenient interconnection between audio and video production environments,” says peter Poers, Junger Audio’s Business Development Manager. “With its full blown 64 channel interfaces, including MADI and AoIP, Netbridge UHD links all kinds of production systems so that audio signals can be easily connected to one 4K-UHD or four independent 3G/HD/SD SDI data streams. This enables the unit to manage any channel configuration from stereo to high-channel count immersive audio.”

Netbridge UHD is configured and operated via a standard web browser, with all system parameters also controlled by the Ember+™ protocol, thus ensuring simple integration with any broadcast automation or scheduling system.

Junger Audio’s Netbridge series also includes Netbridge MADI, which provides an AES67 alternative to the 1:1 translation between MADI and DanteTM. The system is equipped with two independent 64-channel bridges and can thus translate up to 128 channels between IP and classic MADI systems.

https://junger-audio.com/en/products/interfaces/compact-multichannel-bridge-netbridge-uhd

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com