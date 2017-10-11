Sonnet Introduces Dual-Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 PCI Express 3.0 Adapter Card, Offering Ultra-Fast Data Transfers Via USB-C

IRVINE, Calif. — Oct. 11, 2017 — Sonnet Technologies today unveiled the Allegro™ USB-C PCIe® card, a two-port USB-C 3.1 adapter card that enables data transfers from connected devices at speeds up to 960 MB/s. The Allegro card provides users with a simple and cost-effective way to add two USB-C ports to Mac Pro® tower and Windows® computers with PCIe slots, and to Mac® and Windows computers with Thunderbolt™ ports when the card is installed in a Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express® card expansion chassis. This Sonnet adapter card simultaneously supports two bus-powered devices, such as SSDs, hard drives, and external DVD and Blu-ray™ disc drives, without the need to connect additional AC power adapters.

"Like our high-performance USB 3.0 PCIe adapter cards before, the Allegro USB-C PCIe was designed to make it easy for broadcasters, post, and AV professionals to add the fastest USB interface to their workstations," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "With USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed and USB-C connectivity, Sonnet's new USB-C PCIe card enables users to take advantage of some of the fastest external storage devices available — such as SSD and hard drive RAIDs — and to transfer data at their maximum speeds."

The Allegro USB-C PCIe card can be installed quickly and easily into any available PCIe slot, without the need to plug in an auxiliary power connector. With the Allegro USB-C card's super-powered ports, users can connect and use any bus-powered USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), or USB 3.0 SSDs, SSD RAID, hard drives, and other storage devices with the card delivering up to 15 watts (3.0A) of power per port. Hubs and other USB-IF-compliant devices are also supported. The Allegro USB-C card incorporates other advanced technologies, such as independent power regulation that isolates each port to prevent cross-coupled power glitches that may cause accidental disconnects; resettable port power fuses; and PCIe data link auto-negotiation, ensuring full 10Gbps performance in either PCIe 3.0 or 2.0 slots. Additionally, the card is optimized for Thunderbolt, offering full performance when installed in any of Sonnet's Thunderbolt chassis.

The Allegro USB-C PCIe card (part number USB3C-2PM-E) is now available at a suggested retail price of $59. More information on the card is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/allegro-usbc-pcie.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

