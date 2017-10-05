Apantac Showcases 12G and IP Multiviewer Line-up at NAB New York 2017

Apantac, provider of cost-effective and award-winning multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions will be demonstrating its new 12G for UHD and IP Multiviewers at the upcoming NAB New York show, booth N325.





Reacting to broadcasters’ needs, Apantac’s new solutions offer customers a straight forward upgrade path to UHD as well as IP migration, for a variety of content monitoring applications.



The Mi-8 Multiviewers accept eight 12G SDI (2 SI) or four 12G (quad-link) inputs. There are three models to choose from, sharing the same 1 RU hardware. The Mi-8 is an 8x1 Multiviewer with a dual set of identical HDMI and SDI outputs. The Mi-8+ consists of two 4x1 Multiviewers where the output of each of them is available as both HDMI and SDI. The Mi-8# is an 8x2 Multiviewer with two sets of HDMI and SDI outputs where any input can be displayed on one or both outputs.



The Si-16 series of Multiviewers accept 16 Video over IP inputs using SFP modules. There are three models to choose from, sharing the same 1 RU hardware. The Si-16 is an 16x1 Multiviewer with a dual set of identical HDMI and SDI outputs. The Si-16+ consists of two 8x1 Multiviewers where the output from each of them is available as both HDMI and SDI. The Si-16# is a 16x2 Multiviewer with two sets of HDMI and SDI outputs where any input can be displayed on one or both outputs.



In addition to the standalone 12G and IP Multiviewers, Apantac has introduced two new boards for its modular T# Multiviewer series. A new 4x 12G SDI input board and a Video over IP input board accepting up to 8 ST 2022-6 signals. These two new cards expand the range of formats that T# supports making it one of the most versatile Multiviewers available on the market today.



More information at: http://www.apantac.com/