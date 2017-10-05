NEP The Netherlands Selects Tedial’s Award-Winning Evolution Media IT Platform

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has today announced that broadcast services and creative technology provider NEP The Netherlandshas deployed a successful installation of Tedial™ Evolution, Tedial’s award-winning media IT platform and Tedial Version Factory, the world’s first true media factory workflow, at its headquarters in Hilversum Media Park, Netherlands. NEP provides the expertise, the people and the next generation broadcast IT facilities to help its clients to develop and deliver the world’s biggest and best live broadcast events.

The Tedial Evolution platform and Evolution Version Factory workflow is working with multiple clients across the NEP The Netherlands facility in Hilversum. The scope of provision provides content management and MAM workflows with integrations to the various third-party applications from SAM, Harmonic and Telestream amongst others.

The Tedial media IT Evolution Version Factory is integrated to the NEP The Netherlands CMS ‘UpperEast’ via the Tedial API. This supports the creation and automated distribution of high volumes of files to multiple destinations, including VOD services. It enables NEP The Netherlands to manage, modify and maintain its own workflows to adapt to current and future operations; provides scalability to upgrade the platform according to new media processing and delivery requests; and the ability to choose systems that are the best fit for its operation.

“This is a sophisticated end-to-end multi-tenant service that can be scaled and adapted to meet the requirements of any media facility regardless of size, number of channels, existing technology or distribution requirements,” explains Esther Mesas, Tedial’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Tedial’s 17-year technical pedigree and flexibility allows NEP The Netherlands to efficiently bring new clients on board, expand its throughput in a managed manner and remove restrictions on the client and business type imposed by limitations in infrastructure and design.”

About NEP

NEP provides the expertise, the people and the next generation broadcast IT facilities to help its clients to develop and deliver the world’s biggest and best live broadcast events. Every day content creators, production companies, broadcasters and telcos rely on NEP’s managed services for OB, studio and cloud production, host broadcasting and playout to reach their global audiences. With integral post-production, visual effects and augmented reality services coupled with its low latency live streaming, CDN, VoD, digital media services, playout, media asset management and uplink communications NEP provides a unique breadth of managed services. NEP is one of the few broadcast and media services providers to own and operate both its own broadcast IT facilities and cloud native IT media infrastructure. With combined creative and IT expertise, NEP delivers services which transform the way global video entertainment is created, managed and distributed. More information:www.nepworldwide.nl/en/

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

