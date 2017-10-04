Triveni Digital Executives To Participate in IEEE Broadcast Symposium Sessions on ATSC 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J. — Oct. 4, 2017 — Triveni Digital today announced that its executives will participate in speaking sessions on ATSC 3.0 at the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. Dave Catapano, senior vice president of engineering at Triveni Digital, will speak about "Channel Sharing – PSIP and ATSC 3.0 Considerations" on Oct. 10 at 9:00 a.m. Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital's chief science officer, chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society's distinguished lecturer chair, will facilitate a session on the "Technical and Practical Aspects of ATSC 3.0" on Oct. 10 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. In addition, Mark Corl, the company's senior vice president of emergent technology development, will speak about "Dynamic Service Distribution Management" on Oct. 11 from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.

"The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is an excellent opportunity for industry professionals and academia to collaborate on the latest trends and technologies in the broadcast environment," said Chernock. "With ATSC 3.0 just on the verge of completion, it's important to discuss any challenges broadcasters might encounter with the next-generation standard, deployment strategies, and the benefits for viewers. The session I'm overseeing will cover all of these topics and more, with real-world insights on the practical and technical aspects of the standard from the perspective of some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Dave Catapano's presentation will focus on the technical challenges and considerations as it relates to the management of Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) metadata when implementing channel sharing to retain appropriate station level channel branding, service guide information, Service Level Agreement (SLA) verification, and to maintain FCC compliance. Workflow integration for both centralized and distributed architectures will be discussed, along with the future transition to a simulcast operation for both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0.

Mark Corl's speaking session will describe a dynamic service distribution management platform that provides oversight and control for delivering content over multiple heterogeneous distribution channels — primarily ATSC 3.0 and broadband. The presentation will explain how a platform that uses feedback from clients consuming delivered content can be used to optimize the various distribution channels, including adjusting broadcast physical layer characteristics as well as the content that is being delivered over those channels.

Technical presentations during the session that Richard Chernock is chair of will include:

• 1:30-2 p.m.: Overview of ATSC 3.0 and Deployment Readiness by Madeleine Noland, consultant at LG Electronics

• 2-2:30 p.m.: ATSC 3.0 Single Frequency Network (SFN) to Improve Broadcast Infrastructures by Gerard Faria, vice president of technology at Enensys

• 2:30-3 p.m.: Field Comparison Test of LDM and TDM based on ATSC 3.0 by Bo-mi Lim, research staff at ETRI

• 3:30-4 p.m.: Next Generation Broadcast Technology for the Accessible Audience by Chris Homer, consultant at Public Broadcasting Service

• 4-4:30 p.m.: NAB ATSC 3.0 Gateway by So Vang, vice president of advanced technology at NAB

• 4:30-5 p.m.: Development of full-featured 8K UHDTV cameras and image sensors and further progress by Hiroshi Shimamoto, senior research engineer at NHK

• 5-5:30 p.m.: Securing ATSC 3.0 Apps and Signaling from Alteration by Cryptographic Signing by Adam Goldberg, industry consultant

The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology, providing attendees with educational tutorials, technical sessions, technology exhibits, and networking opportunities. https://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium.html

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market.

