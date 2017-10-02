Espial SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2017

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017

Oct. 17-20

Espial Product Preview

Booth 959

Delivering IP video services with a regular cadence of new features and predictable costs is a daunting challenge. This issue has been amplified by the accelerating pace with which consumer technologies evolve and increasing competition from massive OTT competitors. To keep pace with technology changes and ensure predictable costs, match the speed of the competition, and maintain an unprecedented velocity of innovation, service providers must re-examine their current approach to building and delivering IP video. Their ultimate goal? To help consumers quickly discover and enjoy the content and apps most suited to their preferences from the device and location of their choice.

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, Espial will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its award-winning Elevate cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) video platform, used by 40 leading operators around the world. Elevate is redefining the video experience by enabling IPTV, cable, and OTT operators to deliver the most advanced experience leveraging the cloud and a proven, multitenant platform.

Key Technology Demos

Elevate Cloud SaaS Video Platform

Using Elevate, operators can deliver a richer and more immersive video experience to subscribers across all devices, including managed set-top boxes and unmanaged consumer-owned screens. Operators also benefit from the multitenant design of the Elevate platform, which enables new features to be entitled quickly across an entire community of service providers. Additional benefits include increased flexibility, scalability, and efficiency provided to operators by the cloud. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, new Elevate features such as IPTV, IP video, voice control, Android TV, and a compelling new user interface will be shown, which allow operators to attract and retain subscribers as well as drive new revenue streams.

Voice control features added to Elevate through Amazon Alexa enable end users to truly drive the user experience for live TV, on-demand content, and recording. The tool is ideal for quickly changing channels, searching the guide, managing and playing both VOD and DVR recordings, as well as pausing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding programming. Android TV — which is quickly emerging as a must-have managed device for IPTV — provides operators with a rich apps environment and a seamless, consistent UX with other Elevate devices. This feature will soon be available within managed and bring-your-own-device ecosystems. Espial Elevate is helping operators address the consumer demand for on-demand video through its new cloud DVR functionality, which allows end users to watch more content and simultaneously record additional shows.

With its award-winning user interface, Elevate is available as a turnkey, cloud-hosted video solution deployable in under 90 days to ensure a quick time to market for pay-TV services.

Company Overview:

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial's customers span six continents, have deployed over tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial's global sales, support and innovation centers across North America, Europe and Asia. www.espial.com

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Espial/170929Espial.docx

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Downloads: www.202comms.com/Espial/Espial-Elevate.jpg

Espial Elevate Cloud-Based SaaS Video Platform

Share on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Espial%20SCTE%20Cable-Tec%20Expo%202017%20Preview%20-%20https://goo.gl/G4CTNx