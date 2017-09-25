AbelCine NY Hosts Sigma Lens Night with Timur Civan on September 27

Ronkonkoma, NY – September 26, 2017 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced that AbelCine will be hosting a special Sigma Lens Night with Timur Civan at its New York Cityfacility located at 609 Greenwich St 5th Floor from 6:30pm to 9:00pm on September 27. Videographers, cinematographers, and filmmakers are invited to AbelCine for a first-hand screening of Timur Civan’s work using Sigma’s breakthrough high-speed zooms and primes. In addition to the screening and discussion, attendees will have the opportunity test-drive the full line-up of Sigma’s award-winning Cine lenses.



The Sigma Lens Night with Timur Civan event is free to the public. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sigma-lens-night-at-abelcine-ny-tickets-37502702593



Director of Photography Timur Civan

Timur Civan is New York City born and raised. With an extensive background in the fine arts, becoming a Director of Photography was a natural progression. After much experimentation with moving images in his professional art career, Timur developed the desire to paint an image with light to tell a story. His techniques in cinematography are at the forefront of creative imaging, bolstered by his exploration in optics, new and classic, innovative lighting styles and a deep understanding of the latest in industry technologies.

About the New Sigma Cine Family of Products

With a “100% new and 100% retained” design approach, the Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production with the core optical quality DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of imaging excellence.



•The Cine High Speed Super 35 Zoom Line: 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The High Speed Zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.



•The Cine FF Zoom Line: 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom’s outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.



• The Cine FF High Speed Prime Line: 14mm T2 FF, 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF and 135mm T2 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film’s color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.



About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.



In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.



For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.