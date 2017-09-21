RT FRANCE SELECTS VIDELIO TO PROVIDE MANAGED SERVICES FOR ITS TECHNICAL TEAM

IBC, Amsterdam. September 21, 2017 >VIDELIO, the leading digital media systems integrator, announced today its partnership with RT France which will launch its 24/7 news channel by the end of the year. RT France requested technical consulting, as well as turn-key managed services from VIDELIO.

"We were looking for a partner to help us in launch and manage our upcoming round-the-clock news channel," says Xenia Fedorova, CEO of RT France. “VIDELIO convinced us of their commitment and of their ability to meet our needs in terms of technical and production resources."

RT France will broadcast on cable, satellite and ADSL. Nearly 1,500 square meters of offices and 2 studios of approximately 100 square meters each will be installed in Boulogne-Billancourt, a well-known media hub in Paris.

“Staff outsourcing and managed services are an integral part of our offering," explains Pascal Zérates, CEO of VIDELIO. “We have been providing managed services for many years for customers in all industries and all geographies, such as the Guiana Space Center in Kuru. From the launch of Ariane space rockets to the launch of a new news channel, our company has the capability to propose the adapted services. "

The contract will result in the recruitment of a hundred audio-visual professionals. Cameramen, editors, technicians and maintenance teams will be supporting the journalists of RT France.

ABOUT RT

With its first international news channel launched in December 2005, today RT is a global, round-the-clock news network that includes seven TV channels broadcasting news, current affairs and documentary content, digital platforms in six languages and a video news agency RUPTLY. Round-the-clock news channels in English, Arabic and Spanish and documentary channel RTDoc in English and Russian broadcast from Moscow, while RT America airs from a Washington, DC studio and RT UK – from London. RT France, a news channel in French language, will be launched in December 2017. Today, RT is available in more than 100 countries spanning 5 continents.

RT creates news with an edge for viewers who want to Question More. RT covers stories overlooked by the mainstream media and provides alternative perspectives on current affairs.

RT is the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for best 24-hr newscast and the only Russian TV channel to be a five-time Emmy finalist. RT also holds multiple medals from the New York Festivals for its documentary and news programming and has taken home more than 50 international media awards in 2016 alone.

ABOUT VIDELIO

VIDELIO is one of the largest digital media systems integrators worldwide. With over 1,000 staff and offices across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle-East, VIDELIO is publically listed on the Euronext stock exchange (VDLO). VIDELIO teams have been designing, deploying and maintaining mission-critical systems for the past thirty years.

