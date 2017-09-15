ChyronHego Partners With Mo-Sys to Integrate Robotic Camera Heads With RoboRail

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- At IBC2017, ChyronHego will showcase an all-new integration of its Silver robotic camera head with the RoboRail straight camera rail system from Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd. Together, the two companies' products form a complete solution for no-delay camera tracking of compelling augmented reality (AR) graphics and virtual set in news broadcasting -- the latest development in ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe ecosystem for next-generation, producer-driven news workflows.

Silver is part of ChyronHego's family of virtual studio/AR tracking solutions that provide real-time, precise camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated backgrounds. The robotic heads' built-in intelligence makes them so precise that camera moves are predicted and anticipated, enabling a Zero-Delay feature that cancels the requirement for video/audio delays. Installed on the compact and economic RoboRail, mounted vertically or horizontally on a wall, ceiling, floor, or even the anchor's desk, the camera rail system makes it easy for news productions to enliven their newscasts with visually compelling AR graphics.

Through the templated graphics workflows in CAMIO Universe, producers can easily generate AR graphics created with Krypton, ChyronHego's virtual set and graphics creation and playout solution. MOS interfaces with newsroom computer systems enable ChyronHego's CAMIO graphic asset management server to deliver the AR and virtual set graphics seamlessly to air, together with the right assets and camera motions.

"Technologies like AR and virtual sets are playing an important role in helping news organizations retain existing audiences and capture new ones. With attention-grabbing 2D or 3D graphics popping out from behind or beside an anchor desk, the news anchor can tell a better story and enthrall viewers of all ages," said Johan Apel, president and CEO of ChyronHego. "On a news set, the RoboRail is the perfect alternative to larger robotic dolly/rail systems for AR applications. Our partnership with Mo-Sys is a big step forward in our efforts to deliver the industry's most comprehensive VR/AR solutions for news production."

Michael Geissler, CEO, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., added, "We're pleased to collaborate with ChyronHego, and our partnership gives us powerful new channels in which to deliver comprehensive robotic solutions for broadcast customers. Our space-friendly RoboRail system, in combination with the MOS compliancy and zero delay of ChyronHego's robotic heads, creates a very efficient and cost-effective tool for news productions to deliver ever more compelling on-air graphics."

More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/170915MoSys.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego_RoboRailZero.jpeg

Visit ChyronHego at IBC2017 on Stand 7.D11

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ChyronHego%20%23IBCShow%202017%20Press%20Pack%20Now%20Available%20-%20https://goo.gl/nZaEKU%20@IBCShow

Follow ChyronHego:

http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

http://twitter.com/chyronhego

http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville