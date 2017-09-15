Zenterio's JetUI Multiscreen UI Now Offers Integration and Certification With Huawei Envision

STOCKHOLM -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- Zenterio, a leading television and multiscreen solutions provider, announced today that its JetUI multiscreen user interface is now integrated and certified with the latest release of Huawei Envision. Using the combined solution, pay-TV operators can speed up the time to market for cloud-based video services, reduce start-up and lifecycle costs, and deliver a richer and more intuitive TV experience to subscribers on set-top boxes (STBs), tablets, smartphones, PCs, and connected TVs. By providing operators with a pre-integrated solution for distributing multiscreen TV services, JetUI and Huawei Envision Version 6 ultimately enable increased monetization and viewer satisfaction.

"Zenterio and Huawei have been jointly deploying advanced solutions with Tier 1 operators since 2013, and this is an important new milestone in the long-term partnership," said Martin Chen, general manager of converged video platform IS domain at Huawei. "Both companies see the cloud as a game-changer for pay-TV delivery in terms of efficiency, speeding up the launch of new features and services, and lowering capital expenditure. Having Zenterio's JetUI be a standard product offering within the Huawei solutions portfolio is extremely valuable for our customers and allows us to continue leading the industry in providing superior multiscreen TV experiences."

Huawei Envision features fixed-mobile and cross-boundary convergence. Pay video, communication video, industry video, and user-generated content (UGC) are jointly developed. Technologies such as 4K, UHD, VR, AR, cloudification, and IP-based technologies are maturing to improve the user experience. Huawei Envision supports more diverse business models and video service modes, including broadband monetization, experience monetization, and content monetization, and helps carriers tap into the potential of the video market. The cloud-native Envision solution can easily scale up as required by ever-increasing video demand. Based on standards, alliances, and open labs, the Envision Ecosystem assists customers in constructing the platform, content, and device partnerships for video service development, and supports long-term video service by strengthening industry cooperation.

JetUI offers integration with Huawei Envision Android(TM)-based STBs, Android-based smartphones and tablets, and Apple iPhone(R) and iPad(R) devices. After connecting to the Huawei Envision backend, JetUI acquires and manages channel lists, VOD lists, user profile options, and more, giving operators total control over the presentation of their content on any device. Operators using the Huawei Envision back-end benefit from the off-the-shelf availability of JetUI as a harmonized user experience on any screen. The combined solution supports a wide range of advanced TV features, including live TV, time-shift TV, catch-up TV, grid EPG, VOD, favorites, user profile management, search, settings, and Verimatrix DRM.

With Zenterio being recognized as a Huawei-certified sales partner in the video domain, operators have the option of partnering directly with Zenterio for software upgrades and changes to the UI to improve their response and delivery times as the market evolves and to save costs. Through JetUI's open platform architecture and Huawei Envision open API/SDK, operators can also manage their own UI development, allowing specific campaigns to be created, for example, around content or seasonal promotions.

"Zenterio and Huawei have worked together for many years and successfully deployed solutions in Europe and Latin America. The JetUI certification with Huawei Envision is the next natural step in this long-term collaboration," said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. "The demand for an engaging multiscreen TV experience has never been stronger than it is today, and we're happy to drive more immersive video experiences with our technology partner."

Zenterio will demonstrate its JetUI and joint solution with Huawei at IBC2017 in Balcony Suite 20/Stand 5.C11, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. For more information about Zenterio's products, visit www.zenterio.com.

About Huawei (www.huawei.com)

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing. Huawei's 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises, and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Zenterio (www.zenterio.com)

Zenterio delivers solutions that enable TV operators to grow their revenues, offer a compelling multiscreen user experience, and harmonize software programs for new and legacy devices and set-top boxes. Zenterio's portfolio of technologies, products, and services includes an intuitive multiscreen user interface, a powerful data analytics solution, an independent OS for set-top boxes, consulting services, and additional value-added services. Zenterio partners with global system integrators, set-top box suppliers, CA/DRM providers, chipset manufacturers, and services providers.

The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, and the CEO is former Ericsson Executive Jörgen Nilsson.

