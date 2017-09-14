DPA’s 25th Anniversary GET CLOSER World Tour starts its second leg and advances into Europe

After resounding success in the USA, DPA Microphones’ 25th anniversary GET CLOSER World Tour continues on. The first stop is Canada and then it moves on to Europe and Asia. The tour focuses on educating participants; combining theoretical learning, with panel discussions and miking technique demos from the best Masters of Audio in the business.

More than 200 people attended DPA’s GET CLOSER sessions in New York and Los Angeles and feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive:

“Overall one of the best brand events I have attended - very well thought out and presented.”

“The format of the class was wonderful. The "intimate" setting allowed for some great learning and interaction!”

“I cannot imagine having a better opportunity to connect with DPA product experts and key users in the audio engineering community. I've only owned one DPA product, to date, and I will now be looking at your products with a fresh perspective.”

DPA’s GET CLOSER World Tour allows audio enthusiasts to learn from recognised experts from the audio industry, as well as network with their peers at full day educational masterclass events. At each event, well-respected Masters of Audio share their experiences, reveal their best tips and give hands-on demos of miking techniques for achieving the best result in various applications.

These masterclass events are tailor-made to appeal to specific target groups in the different countries and the Masters of Audio that are chosen to participate change accordingly. One presenter who has participated in multiple classes, sound engineer and mixer Donal Hodgson, shares his experiences from working with Sting, Tina Turner, Arrested Development, Primal Scream and Duran Duran. Film sound engineer Stéphane Bucher, who has worked on films like Taken II and III, Valerian and Lucy, is also on the speaker list. In addition, microphone experts from DPA’s headquarters in Denmark are on-site to tell about miking theory and demonstrate miking techniques. These include miking expert, Bo Brinck, who has been doing workshops for many years together with DPA distributors all over the world as well as audio expert, Eddy B. Brixen, who has a unique knowledge about acoustics.

The first coming World Tour dates will find place on:

Sept. 19, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with Gerr Audio

Sept. 22, Bologna, Italy, with M. Casale Bauer

Oct. 4, Paris, France with Audio2

Oct. 12, Amsterdam, The Netherlands with Amptec

Oct. 17, Barcelona, Spain with SeeSound

Nov. 14, Sydney, Australia with Amber Technology

Nov. 16, Melbourne, Australia with Amber Technology

Nov. 23, Leuven, Belgium with Amptec

You can find details about these and more Master Classes by going to http://www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/world-tour

“We are extremely happy with the overwhelming interest for our DPA GET CLOSER World Tour. Having these focused days with such a dedicated crowd is a fantastic opportunity to get even closer to existing and new users of our microphones. DPA is constantly increasing our level of activities and the interaction with the users is of utmost importance for us. Through the many years of developing high-quality microphone solutions for the pro audio market, DPA has gained a lot of knowledge that we want to share to give others the opportunity to take advantage of our findings.” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO for DPA Microphones.

DPA has been doing successful workshops with its distributors for many years and in connection with DPA’s 25-year anniversary the idea of the DPA GET CLOSER World Tour was born. It consists of 25 masterclasses throughout the world focusing on giving the participants a thorough introduction to different theoretical as well as practical miking topics.

There are limited seats for all GET CLOSER World Tour events and tickets, along with full details of finalized events, are available here: www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/world-tour

