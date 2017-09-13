Dalet Showcases Xtend Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 13, 2017 - Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will showcase the new Dalet Xtend integration panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC at IBC2017. Dalet Xtend connects Adobe Premiere Pro users to the Dalet Galaxy MAM & Orchestration platform, providing a direct gateway to metadata-rich assets and facilitating cross-enterprise collaboration for video editors journalists, prep editors, sports producers and others.

The latest version of the Dalet Xtend panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC adds full support for project file management in Dalet Galaxy, including new Adobe project locking, multi-sequence export, locator inheritance, configurable metadata forms when exporting content, and support for growing files when exporting from Adobe Premiere Pro to Dalet Galaxy.

Media organizations of all types and sizes – global media & entertainment leader’s STARZ (USA) and FOX International (UK, Italy, Germany), sports broadcaster’s Fox Sports 1 (USA), media conglomerates’ SBS (Australia) and Mediacorp (Singapore), post-production house’s Colortime (USA), new generation radio’s KEXP (USA) and fast-paced news broadcaster’s Mediaset (Italy) to name a few – have selected Dalet and the Adobe creative tools to connect artists with their the workflow, streamline operations and maximize the value of their assets.

“Together, the Adobe creative tools and the Dalet platform provide everything media organizations need to produce exceptional content, boosting collaboration and simplifying workflows so that their users can fully focus on high-quality storytelling,” noted Arnaud Elnecave, VP Marketing at Dalet.

“The Dalet content management solutions, in concert with the Adobe apps like Adobe Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC, provide an integrated production environment that enables media organizations to work efficiently and maximize creativity,” said Sue Skidmore, partner relations for Adobe professional video.

Attend Dalet Pulse at IBC and learn more with Dalet & Adobe

As an exclusive event that brings together the entire Dalet Community, Dalet Pulse is the perfect platform to celebrate creativity and collaboration. Join us for an evening of inspiration and celebration at the ESCAPE Club!

Space is limited, click here to register.

Download the Dalet Xtend Module Brief

Learn more about Dalet and Adobe’s seamless technology integration and download the module brief: http://www.dalet.com/sites/default/files/Dalet%20Xtend%20for%20Adobe%20Premiere%20Pro%20-%20Module%20Brief.pdf

Meet Dalet at IBC in Amsterdam

IBC Show attendees can book a private workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how Dalet and Adobe solutions boost creativity and collaboration within media organizations. Book a meeting via http://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-amsterdam-2017and meet us on stand 8.B77.



About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

Email: alex@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 834-9600