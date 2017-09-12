Amagi to Offer CLOUDPORT Virtualized Playout on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

NEW YORK -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure, and targeted TV and OTT advertising, today announced that its CLOUDPORT multichannel cloud playout platform can now be deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Owing to this development, Amagi CLOUDPORT users now have the option to operate on one of the most widely used cloud-computing platforms in the world.

"As TV networks transition to cloud as their de-facto infrastructure, their concerns revolve around content security, compliance, scalability and availability. Microsoft Azure checks all the boxes, especially offering such world-class service on a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model. It enables our customers to be competitive, and respond to their audience needs in a timely manner," said K.A. Srinivasan, Co-founder of Amagi. "Therefore, it's so important for our customers to be able to implement Amagi cloud broadcast solutions on top of Azure."

As an advanced channel playout platform, CLOUDPORT allows broadcasters to spin off new channels on the Azure cloud platform, manage content assets, add dynamic graphics, create playlists and schedules, and deliver the channel to any location, any device. Further, CLOUDPORT, with its sophisticated yet simple web-based UI gives broadcasters unprecedented flexibility to operate a cloud MCR from any remote location. The entire solution helps broadcasters save precious CAPEX, and run their operations on a "pay-as-you-go" model. The platform can set up multiple feeds, monitor them, and localize content to maximize broadcaster's investments and resources.

"Changing viewer behavior has impacted the dynamics of the television broadcast industry dramatically. The demand for personalization of content, the pursuit for audience share, and other industry drivers are pushing executives to innovate both on the content and technology aspects," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "As Amagi helps broadcasters embrace the cloud with its flagship platform, CLOUDPORT, it benefits from the enterprise-grade security, global scale, and productivity of Microsoft Azure."

Amagi already has deployments in over 40 countries, and now working with Microsoft, plans to significantly expand its footprint in the global TV broadcast and OTT industry. More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.

# # #

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the world's first cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi Corporation is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Mumbai, and the R&D center in Bangalore.

Visit Amagi at IBC2017, Stand 2.B19

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Amagi/170912Amagi.docx

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AmagiCorp%20to%20Offer%20CLOUDPORT%20Virtualized%20Playout%20on%20Microsoft%20Azure%20Cloud%20Platform%20-%20https://goo.gl/mrRbFV