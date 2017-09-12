Venera Technologies



Stand# 7.G43

September 15-19, Amsterdam

Venera integrates Netflix Photon Analyzer with its Pulsar file-based Automated QC system

NEW DELHI — September 11, 2017

Venera Technologies has announced the integration of Netflix Photon Analyzer with its file based QC solution, Pulsar. The integration will help Netflix content providersto verify their IMF packages against Netflix’s specifications alongside an extensive list of other quality parameters already available within Pulsar.

Currently, the IMF packages that need to be delivered to Netflix are validated against Photon during the content upload process as a mandatory step. However, this is done as a last step when all the work on the content has already been completed. Spotting issues at this stage requires content providers to rectify the errors, re-package the content, and resubmit for another compliance check with Photon; ultimately causing valuable delays in the delivery of the content to the end customers.

For organizations who are already using Pulsar to validate their content in the earlier stages of their workflow, this integration allows them to detect the Photon compliance issues much earlier, saving them significant time in case rectification is required. The Photon analysis results are integrated into the existing Pulsar XML/PDF reports, making it easy for users to review all the issues in one place.

Venera’s co-founder Mr. Vikas Singhal said “Pulsar is used worldwide by a large number of production and post production companies who supply content to Netflix. This integrated capability will help them improve the efficiency of their workflows and will make it easier for the operators to perform a wide variety of QC checks with a single tool.”

See a live demo of Pulsar-Photon integration

Venera will do a live demonstration of Photon’s capability within Pulsar at their stand# 7.G43 during IBC this year.

About Netflix Photon Analyzer

To resolve the significant challenges presented to the Digital Supply Chain ecosystem, Netflix has designed Photon, which has all the necessary logic for parsing, reading and validating IMF assets including AssetMap, Packing List (PKL), Composition Playlist (CPL) and Audio/Video track files.

With Photon, Netflix aims to minimize such malformed assets from making their way into their workflow.

About Pulsar – on premise file based QC solution

Pulsar is a file-based automated content verifier system designed to seamlessly automate content QC and ensure the quality of file-based media in a fast, simple, flexible, and integrated manner at various stages of the content workflow. Pulsar now powers many live workflow systems across the globe and is a preferred QC solution for many well-known organizations worldwide.

