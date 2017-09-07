Laird 4K 12G-SDI Single Link Video Cables Simplify Network Infrastructure

Mount Marion, N.Y., September 7, 2017 —Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video products, announces the availability of a series of 4K 12G-SDI BNC coax cables with data transfer rates of up to 12Gb/s enabling the transmission of high resolution uncompressed video signals. This new line of single link cables minimizes weight and space while reducing the number of connections. Not only do these single link cables simplify network infrastructure but they also provide secure equipment connections for use in OB trucks, ENG camera crews, and studio broadcast environments.

Designed for 4K UHD cameras, monitors, converters, 12G-SDI switchers, and other common 12G-SDI products, these new Laird cables are handcrafted in the US with low-loss Belden precision coax cable and are fully compliant with SMPTE ST-2081-1 and ST-2082-1 standards. Assemblies are available for 12G-SDI transmission distances from 149 feet to 321 feet as well as with a variety of connector configurations to meet your system requirements for consistent and reliable performance.



To learn more about the full line of Laird Digital Cinema single link video cables, visit www.laiddigitalcinema.com.

# # #

About Laird Digital Cinema

Laird Digital Cinema, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leader in the innovative design and manufacture of quality broadcast interface technology for professionals and serious content creators working at all levels of production in major US broadcast networks, cable operators, production and post-production companies, mobile/ENG vehicles, theme parks, corporate and industrial facilities, and houses of worship. The Laird Digital Cinema name is recognized for quality, integrity, and longevity.