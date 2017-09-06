ITV Sport and Kuwait TV the first users to adopt joint EVS / Tedial solution

Malaga, Spain and Liege, Belgium. – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist and EVS, the technology leader for live production have announced a technology partnership that will create a bi-directional link between EVS’ live production asset management suite, IPDirector, and Tedial’s enterprise MAM system, Evolution.

The partnership announcement comes as British sports producer ITV Sport and Kuwait TV, the official state-run television station of Kuwait, become the first users to adopt the joint solution. The two companies’ technology comes together to enable live content created in the EVS environment to be automatically added to archive workflows managed by Tedial systems.

Globally-available, the joint solution pairs the speed and reliability of EVS technology with the robust and secure nature of the Tedial system. It removes unnecessary additional steps from the production workflow and allows users to operate much more efficiently.

Timeline Television for ITV Sport

As proof of this, Timeline Television is the first facilities provider to select the EVS / Tedial integrated solution to deliver a five-year contract to provide a full digital archive service for ITV Sport. To support its fast-turnaround live production workflow, replays, highlights and clips created using Timeline’s LSM and XT servers, will be immediately delivered to the ITV Sport archive.

“Because of the fast-turnaround production ITV Sport undertakes, we needed a MAM solution that was closely integrated with the live production workflow to most effectively deliver this archive management contract,” said Daniel McDonnell, Managing Director at Timeline Television. “Being able to back up live content directly from the EVS environment into the Tedial MAM system will let our users operate with much better efficiency.”

The solution will be implemented as Timeline begins the process of migrating the existing ITV Sport archive and will also give multiple remote users the ability to access all archived media and associated metadata via a web platform.

INC System Integrations for Kuwait TV

Kuwait TV is the first broadcaster to benefit from the joint solution. The organization run by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, produces and broadcasts content across its eight TV channels and selected the joint EVS / Tedial solution to integrate into its long-term archive management system and its EVS IPDirector suite.

“Making sure they have an easily-managed archive of content is hugely important for them to future-proof their live programming,” said Esther Mesas, Tedial CMO/CSO. “Having this tight integration between the EVS live production workflow and Tedial MAM system is a tremendous benefit that will help them to save expensive resources throughout the production process.”

Part of an overall workflow installed by EVS’ local partner, INC System Integrations, the production asset management system manages content that’s ingested, created and played out using more than 20 XS series servers. This PAM will now be able to easily send live assets to Kuwait TV’s Tedial MAM archive solution.

The technology partnership

During production, content creators like ITV Sport and Kuwait TV can use the joint solution to quickly and efficiently pass live assets like replays, highlights and clips from IPDirector, a production asset management system that’s built specifically for live media, directly into the Tedial Evolution MAM system. This then securely archives the assets on spinning and LT0 disks, immediately freeing up storage on the EVS servers.

Then after production, users can easily search the Tedial archive for assets and metadata – including the EVS logs – and easily fully restore media back into the EVS system so it can be easily played out in any other programming.

“Our goal when designing solutions is to give our customers the best way to maximize the value of their content,” said Nicolas Bourdon, SVP Marketing at EVS. “Partnerships like this one with Tedial are key to making this happen. By closing the gap between live production and deep archive, we’re creating a two-way exchange of content, giving users the ability to better utilize their assets and ultimately create better stories.”

“Careful attention has been paid to creating a thorough integration between our two companies’ technology, enabling us to offer a back-office solution that enhances and supports EVS’ industry-leading live tools,” added Mesas. “This is something that a number of customers have quickly recognized the value in. So much so in fact, that we already have two deployments currently being prepared for Kuwait TV and ITV Sport.”

The joint EVS / Tedial live production to MAM archive solution is available for implementation now and will be demonstrated at IBC2017 on both the EVS stand (8.B90) and Tedial stand (8.B41 ).

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations – such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI software-defined switcher – are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

