Socionext Partners with Advantech to Offer High-Density, Low-Cost Media Cloud Server Solutions

SUNNYVALE and MILPITAS, Calif., August31, 2017 ---Socionext Inc., a world leader in hardware HEVC encoding, and Advantech, creator of innovative video acceleration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to provide live hardware transcoding solutions for the data center supporting MPEG2, AVC (H.264), and HEVC (H.265).

Socionext real time dense transcode solution, also known as the “Media Cloud”, enables advanced HEVC compression technology and real-time transcoding capabilities for OTT applications. Socionext’s extended partnership with Advantech includes the integration of Socionext’s Media Cloud technology into Advantech’s VEGA 7000 Family of High Density Video Servers to enable agile and cost-effective live UHD cloud services for the new video-centric era.

“We are seeing an increasing need to lower the cost of ownership by media, telecom and internet companies that are seeking to address the ever-increasing mass consumption of streaming high-quality video,” said David Lin, VP of Video Solutions at Advantech. “Socionext, as our valued partner, is able to solve the power, density, and performance technical design requirements we are looking for in order for us to develop a cost-competitive, highly-efficient transcoding solution with adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming capabilities for live cloud media service providers.”

The Advantech VEGA 7000 is a family of accelerated video processing servers which combine best video and IT practices within an off-the-shelf platform that has been optimized to efficiently scale throughput of high-density transcoding applications in live OTT and cloud workflows. Up to four VEGA-3318 accelerators can be integrated into a 1U server to deliver up to 32 x 4Kp60 live HEVC

profiles per rack unit – the highest density available in the market. This allows for large scale, energy and cost-efficient data center deployments that benefit from a 20X rack space and power reduction when compared to non-accelerated solutions. Advantech VEGA solutions for the data center minimize development efforts by providing a comprehensive software package that features Linux and Windows SDKs, an FFmpeg plug-in and virtualization-friendly drivers supporting OpenStack. Advantech also offers hardware and software design and customization services for maximum deployment flexibility.

“Advantech offers decades of expertise in complex hardware and softwaresystem integration and design services,” said Yasuhiro Wakimoto, VP of the Enterprise Solution Business Unit at Socionext. “Socionext and Advantech have a long history together providing solutions for “Live” transcode broadcasting and processing large volume of media data for video systems. This partnership further extends the close relationship.”

Advantech will demonstrate their VEGA 7000 Series of High Density Video Server for the Media Cloud at IBC 2017 in Hall 11, Booth C32, taking place at RAI, Amsterdam, from September 15-19, 2017. For more information, visit www.advantech.com/nc/spotlight/IBC2017 or emailvideo.solutions@advantech.com.

Socionext will showcase the solution at the company’s private suite at IBC.

For more information, visit:

Socionext Media Cloud Solution

http://www.socionext.com/en/products/assp/h264h265/media-cloud-solution/

Multi-Format Codec MB86M30

http://www.socionext.com/en/products/assp/h264h265/MB86M30/

IBC

https://show.ibc.org/welcome

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA Video Platforms and PCIe Adapters are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile and 360-degree video. Advantech’s standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers. For more information, visitwww.video-acceleration.com.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext is a new, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip products to customers worldwide. The company is focused on imaging, networking, computing and other dynamic technologies that drive today’s leading-edge applications. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. For more information, visit socionext.com

For product information, visit the Media Cloud webpage, e-mail datacenter@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/socionextus) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/socionextus)

###

Media Contacts:

Charo Sanchez

Advantech Europe BV

+33 14119 7579

charo.sanchez@advantech.com

Sherry Chen

Socionext America Inc.

1-408-737-5654

sna_pr@us.socionext.com

All company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.