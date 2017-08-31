Riedel to Partner With PTScientists for Mission to the Moon, Where 'Failure Is Not an Option'

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- As a technology partner for the upcoming Mission to the Moon, led by the Berlin-based PTScientists commercial space company, Riedel Communications will once again demonstrate its ability to deliver mission-critical systems. Riedel is providing the communications and signal infrastructure for the groundbreaking project in which PTScientists will aim to be the first private company to land on the Moon.

Mission to the Moon will attempt to place a spacecraft on the lunar surface, dispatch two remotely controlled Audi lunar quattro Moon rovers, and broadcast live video back to Earth in HD. Due to launch next year, the project is the work of PTScientists and their key technology partners, Audi and Vodafone.

"At Riedel, we're no strangers to performing under pressure, as demonstrated by our work supporting Felix Baumgartner's record-breaking free-fall jump from the stratosphere. After the massive success of the Stratos project, I wondered what would be next," said Jacqueline Voß, Manager, Corporate Development at Riedel Communications. "Being a technology partner for the Mission to the Moon is not just a huge testament to the reliability of our Artist and MediorNet solutions, but it also speaks volumes about our engineering teams that work behind the scenes. All of us at Riedel are thrilled to be a part of this project."

PTScientists chose the Taurus-Littrow valley for the Mission to the Moon, the notable landing site of Apollo 17 in 1972. This location will provide a unique opportunity to see how the objects left behind by Apollo 17 have survived over 45 years on the Moon. After using a commercial SpaceX rocket to reach Earth's orbit, the PTScientists' ALINA spacecraft will travel to lunar orbit, before soft-landing on the Moon and releasing the pair of Moon rovers. ALINA will also be used as an LTE base-station, enabling data connectivity between the two rovers and the lander ALINA, and could also act as a communications base-station for future missions.

Riedel's involvement is multifaceted. As a technology partner, Riedel will provide essential communications via its Artist digital matrix intercoms and Bolero wireless intercoms for Mission Control and all aspects of the live telecast. In parallel, Riedel MediorNet systems will be used for all signal distribution and processing on the ground, including the video data collected by the Moon rovers.

"Landing on the Moon is very complex, and it is vital that each person on the mission is working with the latest mission data and has the ability to communicate with the rest of the team without delay," said Robert Böhme, CEO and Founder of PTScientists. "We're pleased to be working with a company that has a long track record of providing services in high-pressure, live broadcast environments. The Riedel team already understands what we mean when we describe things as 'mission critical.'"

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

Further information about PTScientists can be found at PTScientists.com.

# # #

About PTScientists

PTScientists, founded in 2008, is a Berlin-based commercial space company that seeks to bring down the cost of space exploration by designing versatile spacecraft and building vital infrastructures in space.

Contact media@ptscientists.com for further information and interview requests with PTScientists or visit PTScientists.com for more information. Additional high resolution images of the spacecraft and rovers are available upon request.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

