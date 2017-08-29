Artel Acquires ARG ElectroDesign Intellectual Property

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 29, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced the acquisition of selected intellectual property from ARG ElectroDesign.

The transaction provides Artel with core IP switch technology from the Quarra 1G and 10G IP Switch family. In addition, Artel will take over the Automatic Repeat Query (ARQ) product line, which serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for video applications.

"As we continue to expand our IP portfolio with organic developments, we also look for key technology partners to support the additional areas of our short- and midterm product roadmap," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO of Artel. "Our broadcast, government, and service provider customers are asking us to bring new and innovative products to market to support the IP transition within their workflows. These products will enable us to further enhance our position by providing four new IP-centric products to market immediately."

In April, Artel announced a strategic, exclusive partnership to distribute both product lines in the North American market. As a result of this transaction, Artel will now manufacture and distribute the Quarra and ARQ product lines at its North American headquarters in Westford MA.

Richard Bell, previous Chief Technology Officer of ARG, has joined Artel on a full-time basis in an engineering leadership role.

In addition to expanding the company's IP portfolio, Artel will be establishing its relationship with industry partners and growing its distribution channels. Systems integrators, resellers, and distributors are encouraged to schedule meetings at IBC2017 or to contact sales@artel.com for additional information.

The ARG Quarra IP switch will be showcased in the IBC IP Showcase, and Artel will demonstrate the ARG Quarra IP switch and ARQ IP streaming solutions at IBC2017. Attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 5.A65 to learn more.

Information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

