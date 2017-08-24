Alpha Networks to Launch tucanoRED Back-End Platform at IBC2017

BRAINE L'ALLEUD, Belgium -- Aug. 24, 2017 -- At IBC2017 stand 5A28, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam, Alpha Networks, a pay-TV technology company that specializes in back-end software, will introduce its next-generation platform tucanoRED. Featuring an open CMS/CRM architecture as a service (SaaS) business model, tucanoRED simplifies subscriber management as well as the delivery of different service offerings for live and on-demand content delivered over various networks, while ensuring trouble-free deployment within any new or existing workflow.

"The pay-TV market is changing rapidly. Content is being delivered in a wide range of formats, and new consumption models continue to emerge. To be successful, service providers need a back-end platform that allows them to personalize the user experience through recommendations, monetize content through targeted advertising, and increase the quality of content delivered using player and subscriber analytics," said Kris Warreyn, CEO of Alpha Networks. "Our new tucanoRED back-end system simplifies these processes, eases integration with legacy systems and devices through an open API interface, and provides the scalability that is essential in today's fast-moving media environment."

tucanoRED is the most complete and flexible back-end platform in the market today, covering all aspects of service management from content definition to delegation of content delivery, reducing time-to-market for new and innovative service offerings. By providing a product-based approach, tucanoRED is a game-changer for broadcasters, network and mobile operators, as well as content owners, allowing them to generate instant revenue and reduce their investments in multiple types of software by using a unique convergent platform.

When tucanoRED is used as a fully managed service solution, Alpha Networks' professional services and support teams take care of maintaining, monitoring, and realizing necessary platform intervention, enabling service providers to concentrate on more important business tasks.

Alpha Networks provides an innovative, reliable, and technically advanced back-end software platform that easily connects content with subscribers, thus enabling network and mobile operators, content owners, and broadcasters to distribute pay-TV content via any type of network while helping them to boost video revenues.

Headquartered in Belgium, the company is internationally recognized with customers all over the world. Working with major telecom and media companies such as Orange, Econet Group, and Telecentro, Alpha Networks excels in operator deployments and customer support. With more than 1.6 million devices connected in more than 30 countries, the company takes pride in empowering innovation, accelerating the projects go-to-market, and enhancing the next-generation TV and entertainment business.

