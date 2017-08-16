DVEO Launches Price Competitive 4K Ultra HD H.265/HEVC Live Video Decoder & Server for Video Walls, Digital Signage, Broadcast Testing, and Post-Production

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate their new H.265/HEVC 4K Ultra HD video player at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 15-19, at Stand 2.A34.



Now shipping, the Mavio™ 4K IP/IP: HEVC Live Out can be used as a single channel live HEVC 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 resolution) video player or a 4 channel Full HD video player. It ingests HD or H.265 based 4K compressed video files on to its local hard drive via Gigabit Ethernet or a USB port. Output for UHD is delivered via the built-in HDMI port, with multiple output frame rates up to 30 fps.



"The Mavio decodes live streams and plays back directly from stored compressed files in real time, with 10-bit color depth for High Dynamic Range content," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It stores content in a compressed form, although playout is always uncompressed."



"The Mavio features a playlist scheduler and can be configured for 'looping' playback," Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "This makes it a perfect 4K HEVC video source for video walls, museums, sports arenas and concert venues, and 4K Ultra HD broadcast services."



The Linux® based system ships with a one terabyte SSD. Systems with additional SSD or HDD storage or an optional RAID are available.







DVEO and Mavio are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





Features:



Outputs: 4K Ultra HD (2160p) or 4 independent channels of Full HD (up to 1080p) on HDMI

Supports multiple output frame rates up to 30 fps

File to IP – playlist play out with schedules

10 bit output precision supports high dynamic range imaging (HDR)

Real time decode and play back from compressed video files

Up to 16 channels of embedded PCM or pre-compressed audio output

Supports Dolby Digital® and DTS passthrough

Multi-viewer mode that combines 4 HD video as a single 4K Ultra HD output

NewTek NDI™ enabled

Convenient web browser user interface with proxy video display for monitoring during playback

Playlist with looping option for continuous playback of multiple hours of Full HD/Ultra HD Video programs

Includes playlist scheduler

Vertical Ancillary Data output

Test Pattern Generation

Supports closed captioning

Dual Ethernet port for content upload and video server management

One gig Ethernet Interface for fast file upload

HDMI 2.0 is an option





Suggested Retail Price:

Mavio 4K IP/IP: HEVC Live Out with one TByte SSD: $9,995 U.S.

Additional SSD, HDD, or Optional RAID: Contact DVEO for prices





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



