USA Swimming Content Now Available for Purchase Through Wazee Digital Commerce

DENVER -- Aug. 10, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, and USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, today announced that they have extended their partnership. Now, in addition to using Wazee Digital Core as a central media asset management solution for its content, USA Swimming has made that content available for licensing through Wazee Digital Commerce. The move will simplify licensing, streamline fulfillment of content requests, and expose the organization to more potential buyers -- all helping USA Swimming achieve better monetization of its extensive catalog of video produced by USA Swimming Productions.

"Our aim is to make our video content more accessible for USA Swimming stakeholders and to streamline our licensing process," said Nailah Ellis Timberlake, manager of USA Swimming Productions. "We are committed to continuing to invest in new video technologies, and this is a tremendous opportunity to extend our reach and share engaging branded content."

Commerce is a video licensing platform designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and purchase clips to use in their projects. Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, Wazee Digital's media asset management system built specifically for the cloud.

Since the beginning of the year, USA Swimming has been using Core to store and manage its archive and Wazee Digital licensing services to copyright all race videos, team footage, and other promotional materials it creates. Now USA Swimming is licensing and distributing those assets through Commerce. USA Swimming stakeholders, such as media outlets and sponsors, can visit Commerce to browse the USA Swimming library and preview and purchase footage to use in their promotional projects.

By making its content easily searchable and licensable through Commerce, USA Swimming is not only helping its own stakeholders get the content they need, but gaining access to the wide variety of existing buyers who already rely on Commerce to enhance their projects. This increased exposure make it easier for USA Swimming Productions to market its content. At the same time, because users can order, transcode, and download content directly from Commerce, USA Swimming staff can save time and effort coordinating which assets should be sent to whom and when.

"We've honed our content and licensing solutions over many years of working with the best-known sports properties in the world, and I'm pleased to count USA Swimming among them," said Mike Arthur, vice president of sports and live events at Wazee Digital. "As we enter this new phase of engagement by deploying Commerce, I'm confident that USA Swimming will not only see improvement in their ability to generate revenue, but they'll spend less time addressing content requests in the process."

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

