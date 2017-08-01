Questions about LED Fresnel Cooling?

DALLAS – PrimeTime Lighting Systems has a “no compromise, no shortcut” response to the broadcast industry’s demand for a powerful high-performance LED Fresnel.

PrimeTime has continued to innovate the broadcast studio lighting industry with engineering expertise and superior quality LED and fluorescent light fixtures.



Five-year warranty on LED fixtures

LED lights that last and keep studios quiet – NO FAN

Lights designed by engineers

Designed and manufactured in the USA

The manufacturer, known for high build-quality, will continue to update their PrimeTime Youtube page with new videos about their products.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

