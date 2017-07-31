Broadway Video's Sue Pelino Receives Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

NEW YORK, JULY 31, 2017 - The Television Academy announced nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, for which Sue Pelino of Broadway Video was nominated as part of the sound mixing team for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special. The nomination was awarded to the audio production team on the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony that aired on HBO. Pelino served as re-recording mixer on the project.

"Capturing the spirit of the irreplaceable events of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is just short of a small wonder, but it's a feat that Sue Pelino has been mastering for years," says Stephanie Rutkowski, Vice President, Broadway Video Post Production. "Following the 6-hours of live performances of music legends at the 32nd annual ceremony, Pelino and team had less than two weeks to do their magic to mix a 3-hour broadcast."

Sue Pelino, vice president of audio post production, Broadway Video, has received two Emmy awards and nine prior nominations. Her career as an audio post-production engineer rests on her early years playing guitar in rock bands and recording original songs in her home studio.

Additional members of the Sound Mixing team nominated for their roles in the production of the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony include Al Centrella, Dave Natale, Jay Vicari, Erik Von Ranson and Simon Welch.

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

About Broadway Video

Founded in 1979 by Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video (www.broadwayvideo.com) is a global media and entertainment company now in its fourth decade of completing television, film, music, digital and commercial projects. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Broadway Video produces and distributes original content for every platform and offers one-stop tools and talent for editorial, design, audio, color grading, finishing and screening, as well as digital file storage and distribution.