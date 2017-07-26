Matrix Solutions Continues Growth with Key New Hires

Matrix Solutions has announced several recent hires as the company launches a new global media ad sales platform product and expands both integrations and partnerships while positioning for continued growth. Rebecca Earlewine and Nia Gray have both joined the Matrix Solutions team as New Business Executives and Jenna Levine as Customer Success and Product Manager.

Bringing more than 20 years of enterprise technology sales experience, Rebecca Earlewine, will be responsible for expanding Matrix Solutions’ business in both legacy and new media markets. Her prior work experience includes International revenue and account management, most recently with DATEL Software Solutions. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business and earned her undergraduate from Trinity College of Hartford, CT.

Jenna Levine comes to Matrix Solutions from New York City where she recently was Programmatic Account Specialist at Scripps Network Interactive. Levine is a graduate of University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business with a BS in Marketing and Supply Chain Management. Jenna will focus on product strategy, as Matrix Solutions defines a roadmap that enables transactions to occur within their media ad sales platform, while also driving key strategic account growth.

Nia Gray, a graduate of Portland State University, joins the team as New Business Executive. Gray previously held positions with iHeartRadio, Yellow Pages, and RentPath. Nia’s expertise will drive a new media footprint while expanding the company’s current market reach.

“With the launch of our new media ad sales platform, Monarch, we are afforded new growth opportunities and the need to expand our team became imminent,” commented Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer for Matrix Solutions. “Each of these hires brings exponential experience to our team, from International, enterprise, digital, to programmatic.”

