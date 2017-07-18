Video Clarity at IBC2017

Video Clarity Demonstrates Test System for IP Networks With PacketStorm Communications and Macnica Technology

At IBC2017, Video Clarity and PacketStorm Communications will demonstrate how manufacturers and program service providers can apply a comprehensive test system for the new SMPTE suite of standards for Professional Media over IP Networks (SMPTE ST 2110). The ST 2110 suite of standards (-10, -20, -21, -30, and -40) is currently in the final draft stage. This demonstration will take place in the Video Clarity booth and will feature a fully operational interactive demonstration of IP network transport, IP network emulation, media flow analysis, quality and performance testing for uncompressed video, audio, and ancillary data.

In the demonstration, IP transport technology will come courtesy of Macnica Technology, whose transmit and receive solutions augment or replace today's SDI-based architectures for delivering multiple types of high-quality, contribution-level content. PacketStorm Communications will provide the IP network emulation to simulate actual network and media over IP analysis conditions to measure flow characteristics to ST 2110 based on ST 2110-21. Video Clarity's RTM real-time monitor will provide the source video playout and test the source against the network output. The RTM system plays uncompressed content while it continuously measures audio/video quality, as well as lip sync and loudness, and applies a user-set threshold for error events that are captured automatically for playback in a side-by-side comparison of the source and downstream program signal.

Photo Caption: IP Network Testing Demonstration With Video Clarity, Macnica Technology, and PacketStorm at IBC2017

Video Clarity Analyzer and Lab Player for Uncompressed IP

At IBC2017, Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView IP, the newest member of its ClearView line of video quality analyzers. Designed for broadcast-product manufacturers and programmers to use in their test labs, ClearView IP plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE-compliant network. ClearView IP can apply new IP standards and play while recording in the IP domain — critically important features for being able to test video quality in a new IP world. Through either automation or straightforward desktop controls, video engineers can perform recording, alignment, and highly accurate quality measurements that help them assess the progress of product development, set encoding parameters for program delivery, and evaluate various encoders among multiple vendors.

Also on display will be ClearView Player IP, a high-capacity server specifically designed for use in an IP infrastructure, with record and playback functions for uncompressed video using new IP-related video transport standards. ClearView Player IP can record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming into a SMPTE-compliant network. Manufacturers and programmers rely on it to subjectively view video for quality or to feed the output to a processing engine for product testing and encoder prequalification. ClearView Player IP systems can also be deployed for broadcast- or venue-based playback when an uncompressed video source is required in an all-IP environment.

Video Clarity will also demonstrate its ClearView 4K Analyzer, which provides various functions for importing and analyzing HDR video with support for a wide color gamut. Whether imagery is created with color space for PQ 2020, HLG, or ICtCp, ClearView 4K systems can apply the correct importing function for these new video color spaces.

Photo Caption: Video Clarity ClearView IP

Photo Caption: Video Clarity ClearView Player IP

SaaS Versions of Video Clarity's ClearView and RTM Solutions

Visitors to Video Clarity's stand at IBC2017 will see two new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for broadcasters and content owners that deliver video through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform. Video Clarity's ClearView video quality analyzer and RTM real-time monitor are now available as an addition to AWS EC2 cloud subscription services, giving subscribers in broadcast, IPTV, and any other content-delivery scenarios licensable SaaS versions of the most accurate video quality measurement tools on the market today. With a license, AWS EC2 subscribers can use either the ClearView application or the RTM application for full-reference-based A/V quality testing in the AWS cloud, just as they would in a hardware-based operation.

Video Clarity ClearView Venue Player

Making its European debut at IBC2017 will be the ClearView Venue Player, a video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed segments of content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. Video Clarity's first product in the entertainment-playback market, the ClearView Venue Player is designed for broadcast facilities, theme parks, live events, staged shows, and other environments that rely on repeated, synchronized video playback for entertainment and display. The ClearView Venue Player offers up to eight terabytes of storage and up to eight 2K outputs or two 4K outputs in a 1-RU size.

Video Clarity's advanced Venue Player software, included with Venue Player, is what makes synchronized playback possible because it can automatically and interactively select sequences for playback in multiple video formats on up to eight screens at once. It lets Venue Player users program segments to play from multiple Venue Players according to specific timing and order of recall, and synchronized with devices and effects.

The Venue Player also contains new control functionality courtesy of Venue Player Manager, an application that enables browser-based control over configuration and playback. All Venue Players now provide a web server for browser-based control on a networked computer or tablet. Venue Player users can set up, jog, shuttle, play, rewind, and queue the output of each system from anywhere with an internet or internal facility network connection to one or multiple Venue Players. Browser-based control gives users in both venues and broadcast test labs an easier way to manage playback on multiple screens.

ClearView Venue Player will be on display on Video Clarity's stand, 2.C57, and in the IP Showcase theater.

Photo Caption: Video Clarity ClearView Venue Player

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

IBC2017 Show Preview

Sept. 15-19

Video Clarity

Stand 2.C57

