Telemetrics Growth Prompts Move to Expanded Facility

Allendale, N.J. (July 17, 2017) — Due to increased business and an expanding product line, Telemetrics, a leader in camera robotics and control systems, has relocated its main headquarters to a new, much larger facility in Allendale, New Jersey. The new location will help streamline on-site R&D and manufacturing while delivering products and services to market sooner.

Telemetrics’ Televator® Elevating Camera Pedestals, Pan/Tilt Motorized Camera Heads, TeleGlide® Track Systems and Remote Camera Control Panels (RCCP-1) have been gaining wide acceptance across a variety of markets (e.g., Broadcast, Live Studio Production, Government and A/V) as a cost-effective way to expand production capability in limited space using a single operator.

The new facility — roughly 40 percent larger than its previous headquarters in Mahwah, N.J. — includes an on-site engineering and testing lab, a large conference room, as well as expanded manufacturing, R&D, office and storage space. The move will help facilitate streamlined manufacturing, shorten delivery times and provide on-site fulfillment and customer service activities.

“This move was all about getting our latest products and systems designed, tested and delivered with better efficiency for our customers,” said Anthony Cuomo, President of Telemetrics, Inc. “The new facilities also allow us to do more onsite development and hands-on training and interact more closely with our reseller partners.”

The new facility — located at 75 Commerce Drive, Allendale, N.J. 07401 — also includes a larger separate service department and more room for final quality control. There’s also hands-on product demo and training areas for Telemetrics’ growing reseller partners to visit and train on new products as they become available.

“The new headquarters is conveniently located near a major highway (Rt. 17) that provides easy access in and out of New York City and the surrounding areas, so we encourage our loyal community to visit us and see what we’re up to,” Cuomo said. “The new move has brought renewed excitement to the company and our staff and customers will benefit significantly. The future looks very bright here at Telemetrics.”

For more information, Telemetrics’ main contact phone number (201) 848-9818, fax (201) 848-9819, and website http://www.telemetricsinc.com remain the same as before the move.

About Telemetrics, Inc.

Telemetrics, founded in 1973, revolutionized the robotic camera control industry with the introduction of robotic camera control over Triax. Today, Telemetrics is a pioneer of innovative solutions used in Studio, Legislative, Military, and Education. Telemetrics offers the S5 line of Pan/Tilt heads, motorized columns with the Televator, ceiling or floor mounted TeleGlide track systems and expansive software control packages with the RCCP-1 platform. Telemetrics is committed to making the most reliable, durable, and dependable broadcast ecosystem in the world…products that can be built on for decades, not just years.