Bruce Swail Appointed New CEO at GatesAir as Phil Argyris Retires

CINCINNATI, July 5, 2017 -- GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for television and radio broadcasters, announced today that Phil Argyris is retiring as Chief Executive Officer. Industry veteran Bruce D. Swail has been appointed as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Argyris will remain with GatesAir as long as necessary to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. John Danner, Chairman of GatesAir and Managing Director at The Gores Group said, "We sincerely thank Phil for his nearly 14 years of leadership at the company. Over his tenure, he helped establish a standard of innovation and excellence across the company's product and service portfolio."

"I greatly enjoyed my time at GatesAir," said Argyris. "Besides working with some of the highest quality employees and customers in the industry, I consider many of those employees and customers my friends."

Bruce Swail is a seasoned executive who brings more than 35 years of telecom and electronics experience to GatesAir. Most recently, Mr. Swail was the CEO of Ulticom Inc., a private equity held provider of telecom signaling solutions and US Robotics, the well-known data communications vendor, also private equity held. Earlier in his career, Mr. Swail was an executive at Flextronics (NASDAQ: FLEX) and spent 20 years with Motorola (NYSE: MSI) where he led global manufacturing and technology businesses ranging in size from $30M to $1.5B. Mr. Danner said, "We are very pleased to have attracted an accomplished industry veteran the caliber of Bruce Swail to lead GatesAir going forward. We are highly confident that his blend of skills and experience will be the perfect fit for GatesAir as it enters this exciting and challenging period in the broadcast equipment industry."

Mr. Swail said, "I'm delighted to be joining the GatesAir team with its storied history and decades of leadership. The company is poised for impressive growth and I'm excited to get started."

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir's turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30 year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.