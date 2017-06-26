Telemetrics Helps Create Ultimate Visual Experiences at the New World Center

MIAMI BEACH, FL, JUNE 26, 2017 - The New World Center, an internationally renowned concert hall and campus that is home to the New World Symphony and America's Orchestral Academy, recently upgraded its venue AV facilities to include the latest Hitachi 4K cameras controlled by a new custom-designed Telemetrics robotic camera system. The advanced PTZ system allows the staff to create unique and iconic musical experiences for its audiences with live projected images surrounding the stage during performances (as well as on the outside wall of the iconic building). As a recognized leader in camera robotics, Telemetrics multi-camera systems and control software ensure that both close-up and wide shots of the performances are reliably captured with a single operator.

The New World Center initially installed a comprehensive Telemetrics robotic camera system in 2010, utilizing 10 PTZ cameras mounted strategically around the venue along with four Christie 30k projectors. Since the success of the original system, Clyde Scott, director of video production, and his team returned to Telemetrics for a complete upgrade, including two RCCP-1A and two RCCP-1 remote control panels, which run 10 Hitachi SK-UHD4000 4K PTZ cameras via Telemetrics' multi-featured Studio Software to manage the entire system. In addition, 10 PT-LP-S5 motorized pan/tilt heads, Enterprise Database Control Software and two EP6-700 elevating pedestals were integrated into the system. All the equipment was supplied by Enlightened Digital and is connected via fiber-optic cabling.

"With any robotic system, the idea is to approach the same level of quality that you could get with a live camera operator," says Scott. "One feature that we're developing with Telemetrics is having multiple targeted shots within the same recall. Our new system includes advanced shot composition where multiple shots are plotted and carried out through robotics. It makes a huge difference, both for us and the audience."

Telemetrics RCCP-1 and RCCP-1A Remote Camera Control Panels' speed control, which allows a user to dynamically set moves based on the live performances on stage, is used extensively by Scott and his team. "Both the RCCP-1 and RCCP-1A panels are extremely easy to use, allowing us to train new operators rather quickly," says Scott. "The Telemetrics system is exactly the right size and features the most capability for us. It's extremely quiet, emitting almost no sound from the pan/tilt heads. That's obviously critical to avoid any unwanted noise during the performances."

In addition to the high-quality musical and visual performances, the New World Center's distance learning technology, in-house HD cable system, video editing and production rooms, and large format projection all benefit from the Telemetrics system. The facility is always searching for unobtrusive camera moves that have a "natural human feel," and the robotic camera system provides just that.

"We're seeing more and more creativity in how our camera robotics systems are being deployed and The New World Center is a striking example that has audiences captivated," said Anthony Cuomo, President Telemetrics, Inc. "The reliability and cost-effective of our systems add significant value for audiences of venues like this beautiful Frank Gehry-designed building that is the talk of the town, and really the entire classical music industry. We're proud to be supporting such an important cultural organization."

About New World Center

The New World Center is home to the New World Symphony (NWS), and, also known as America's Orchestral Academy, prepares graduates of distinguished music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles. In the 29 years since its co-founding by Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,000 alumni worldwide.

About Telemetrics, Inc.

Telemetrics, founded in 1973, revolutionized the robotic camera control industry with the introduction of robotic camera control over Triax. Today, Telemetrics is a pioneer of innovative solutions used in Studio, Legislative, Military, and Education. Telemetrics offers the S5 line of Pan/Tilt heads, motorized columns with the Televator, ceiling or floor mounted TeleGlide track systems and expansive software control packages with the RCCP-1 platform. Telemetrics is committed to making the most reliable, durable, and dependable broadcast ecosystem in the world...products that can be built on for decades not just years. For more information, visit www.telemetricsinc.com.