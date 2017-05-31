Premiering NBCUniversal LightBlade LED Production Lighting At Cine Gear Expo 2017 In Partnership With Cineo Lighting

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., May 31, 2017-- NBCUniversal announces the latest innovation in LED production lighting, NBCUniversal LightBlade (lightbladeled.com). In partnership with Cineo Lighting, this new line of high performance lighting combines NBCUniversal's decades of production and broadcast experience with Cineo's award-winning proprietary technologies. These new products will debut at Cine Gear Expo in Stage 14, Booth # S126.

"Advancements in LED technology are allowing greater capabilities in production lighting, and we're excited to be at the forefront of that movement," said Jamie Crosbie, Vice President of Studio Services at NBCUniversal. "NBCUniversal LightBlade LED production lighting provides outstanding color, along with the ability to have each NBCUniversal LightBlade individually DMX controlled."

"From its inception, Cineo's charter has been advancing the art of motion picture, television and broadcast production through application of innovative lighting technologies," said Rich Pierceall, CEO of Cineo Lighting. "Working with NBCUniversal to achieve this goal is both an honor and great opportunity to actively integrate lighting into the production process."

At Cine Gear, three different NBCUniversal LightBlade configurations will be on display: the LB50 stand-alone linear source, the LB1K, an integrated 4' x 4' soft source, and the LightBlade Ladder Light, which continues the familiar form factors of NBCUniversal's backdrop lighting system. The lightweight 1.5" x 48", 50 watt light engines are designed to operate in a variety of physical layouts, including stand-alone operation. NBCUniversal LightBlade products are versatile, lightweight, silent and flicker-free, and built to endure the wear and tear of staging and production.

NBCUniversal LightBlade products feature reference-quality variable white light from 2700K to 6500K. They have superior color rendering with typical CRI>90, R9>95, and a saturated color engine that works creatively with high-CRI white light. Additional products are being developed for use on location and on stage.

About NBCUniversal LightBlade

NBCUniversal LightBlade is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC, was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools. For more information, please visit www.cineolighting.com.