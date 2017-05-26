Waves Audio Now Shipping the Waves F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ Plugin

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions and digital music production tools, is now shipping the Waves F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ Plugin. The Waves F6 is a surgical dynamic equalizer with six floating, fully-adjustable parametric filter bands, advanced EQ and compression/expansion controls per band, mid-side processing options and more.

The Waves F6 Dynamic EQ is the ultimate problem-solving EQ. It can be used for diverse equalization, compression, expansion and de-essing processes, whether you’re mixing or mastering, in the studio or live. Each of the six floating bands contains advanced EQ and dynamic controls that let you zero in on any problem spot – and treat it only when the problem arises.

Rather than treating a frequency one time and then leaving it there for the entire track, the Waves F6 combines equalization with compression/expansion, such that the EQ is sensitive to the dynamics of your track. This way you can select not only by how much, but also precisely when a specific frequency will be boosted or cut, compressed or expanded.

With the F6, your dynamic EQ can be more versatile and precise, with filters that can be as narrow or as wide as you like, free-floating bands that can overlap, and variable EQ shapes that give you the flexibility to deal with very specific problems. The F6 is ideal for isolating those problems on individual tracks and fixing them transparently whenever they pop out. In addition, the advanced mid-side processing capabilities will give you a greater ability to carve out EQ space in a busy mix, so you can breathe more life into your mixes.

Music is dynamic. The intensity of any piece of music constantly rises and falls. With the Waves F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ plugin, you finally have the perfect EQ tool to match this dynamic variation.

Waves F6 features:

Precision EQ triggered by a built-in dynamic processor

Six floating bands that can be placed anywhere in the spectrum

Powerful EQ and compression/expansion controls per band

Advanced sidechaining, parallel compression and mid-side processing

High and low pass filters; bell and notch EQ shapes

Each band features a solo/sidechain monitor

Touch-compatible

Zero latency and low CPU consumption

Equally effective for studio and live mixing

To learn more, visit www.waves.com/plugins/f6-floating-band-dynamic-eq.

Videos:

Introducing the F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ Plugin: https://youtu.be/tQaDQJS_8pQ

Dynamic EQ Overview – Waves F6 Dynamic EQ Plugin: https://youtu.be/G7R1VBh1XJQ